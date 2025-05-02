“Will take time to cure disease of previous govt”: Delhi CM Gupta on waterlogging situation

NEW DELHI: As Delhi grapples with widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions following heavy, unseasonal rainfall on early Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the crisis, calling the waterlogging problem a “disease” inherited from the previous government.

Speaking to reporters after visiting waterlogged parts of the city, the Delhi CM stated that resolving the issue would take time, assuring residents that the government was actively working to address the problems.

“This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to be cured, and today the Chief Minister of Delhi herself is passing through those roads where thousands of Delhiites are stuck in traffic jams, and the government is fully prepared to fix these problems. Officials are working on the roads. It is our responsibility to fix all these arrangements on time,” Gupta said.

Taking to the social media platform X, Gupta stated that she had personally inspected waterlogging-prone areas, including Majnu Ka Tilla, to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.

She emphasised that officials were deployed across Delhi to identify affected areas and expedite solutions.

“Today, I inspected the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu ka Tila, due to rain. I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials to resolve this problem. Clear instructions were given to all officers to identify places where waterlogging is occurring across Delhi and ensure a solution,” she stated on X.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also took stock of the waterlogging situation in the city, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Verma posted a video of himself assessing the area, noting that four pumps near the Minto Bridge are being operated to clear the stagnant water. “Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I visited various locations and assessed the situation. Upon arriving at Minto Bridge, I observed that all four pumps were operational and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst, and I have requested that it be repaired. Because of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC,” Verma stated in the post.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital, as well as disruptions to flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. (ANI)

