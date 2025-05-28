World Bowling League announces Virat Kohli as strategic investor

MUMBAI: The World Bowling League (WBL) announced cricketing icon Virat Kohli as a strategic investor in the league, igniting a bold new chapter to elevate the sport of bowling.

The World Bowling League recently announced MLB superstar and 3 time World Series Champion Mookie Betts’ Team OMG as the first Franchise in the league, according to a release from WBL.

Bowling has long been a beloved staple of pop culture, from iconic moments in The Big Lebowski and The Simpsons to Justin Bieber’s “Baby” music video. With over 100 million enthusiasts rolling strikes worldwide each year, bowling is more than a sport–it unites families, friends, and global icons.

US President Nixon famously installed bowling lanes in the White House, while countless athletes and celebrities have brought their competitive spirit to the lanes.

The World Bowling League isn’t just about strikes and spares–it’s a revolution. With modernised gameplay, mixed-gender teams, and electrifying events at iconic global venues, the league is shattering the mould of traditional bowling alleys.

High-energy competitions are aimed at transforming bowling into a mainstream spectator sport like never before.

At its core, the WBL is a stage for athletes to shine, showcasing the skill and grit behind every roll on lanes where no two are ever the same.

Virat Kohli, a global sports icon, steps into this vision with a personal connection to the lanes. “I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12,” Kohli shared. “It is evident how popular the sport is while being underappreciated as a business proposition.”

Adi K Mishra’s vision to redefine bowling is unique, and after our success with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series, I’m thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner.

“His passion and influence as the third-most followed athlete on Instagram–behind only Ronaldo and Messi–amplifies the league’s mission to inspire a new generation.”

Adi K Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co, echoed Kohli’s enthusiasm, “Elite-level bowling is a world of intricate challenges–from lanes with unique topographies and thousands of 3D-printed oil patterns to balls that react differently with every roll. When I discovered Virat is also a bowler, it was exciting to align on this new-age vision for the sport. Virat’s relentless drive for sports mirrors our own. Every week, we uncover more about bowling’s global depth and fascinating history – it’s a sleeping giant we’re ready to awaken.”

With Team OMG, owned by LA Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, already setting the tone, the WBL will soon announce more franchises, each poised to carve out a distinct identity, to create a cultural force around the sport of bowling. (ANI)

Also Read: Former India skipper Virat Kohli bids farewell to Test cricket