Your Weekly Future: 9th to 15th April 2024

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week and the beginning is good for work area and decision making. From 10th of April you shall become amazingly active and focused. You shall be attaining complete favor of destiny. Your spouse shall be playing key role in shaping your destiny. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives shall help you do better in all areas of life. The latter part of the week is excellent for travel, love and finance.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

This week is not auspicious for your state of mind, health and happiness and you might suffer from the problems of mood swings. There is probability of getting injury etc too therefore you are advised to be cautious. Avoid getting into unnecessary argument with people around you. You shall be feeling very low and lethargic. The latter half of the week is better for all areas of life except the problem of arguments and injury.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

In the beginning of the week there might remain little stress however from 10th April everything shall be alright. There shall be tremendous improvement in your emotional relations but stay away from getting into arguments with spouse. The 12th & 13th are good dates for decision making and it shall be a great period for achieving something special in the area of work. The last days of the week are showing more gains.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

As per planetary transit you shall be getting great results without any damages to any area of life. Domestic atmosphere shall be excellent. Mid of the week is average for your happiness and health. You are advised to keep your patience intact and if you do that then this week shall bring in excellent results like tremendous appreciation for rendering excellent consultancy service and giving advice to people. The last day of the week is giving an indication of attainment of recognition in work area.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week shall mark lot of activity in matters related to children. In the first half of the week you shall be getting opportunity to travel but you might not avail it because of the attainment of complete favor of destiny with lot of pleasure at your place. You shall develop better strategies for making your business grow. 11th, 12th and 13th April are good dates for enhancing understanding with spouse whereas the last two days of the week are not good for happiness, confidence and decision making.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

Beginning of the week indicates some mental tensions which shall disappear completely after 11th April. You are advised to be cautious about your domestic atmosphere in this week. In the mid of the week you might have to go on a journey to meet some influential person. The last day of the week indicates enhancement of your strength with the help of a female.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

You shall be free from all tensions in this week and you would come out of all types of problems. Your health shall be good. You shall be spending money on yourself, your family and also on journeys in this week. In the first half of the week you shall enhance your association with family members whereas in the latter half of the week you would be concentrating more on your social life and work area.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the beginning of the week you shall get relief from your mental tensions. You would be doing some experiments in your love life. Initially in the first half of the week there shall be probability of some arguments with the family members and the situation of tensions might not get eradicated completely in the latter half of the week too. It would be a wonderful week for your progress at work but you need to put a check on your being extra generous in this week.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

In the beginning of the week you are likely to spend time with family members. You shall be having enough funds and you shall extend one or other type of help to all who are dependent on you. Your competitive spirit shall be at its best and you would be increasing your personnel, social and political influence. In your own work you shall keep generating the required gains and your confidence level, immunity and happiness shall also be at its peak.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The beginning of the week is not auspicious for your happiness and state of mind. You need to keep your patience intact and work on your anger management issues. You shall have to control your anger & aggression especially in the first half of it. After the mid of the week towards its end you shall see tremendous increase in your domestic happiness. In your social circles you shall prove your mettle with the help of your potential of resourcefulness at its full swing.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

In the first half of the week you are likely to face serious anger and aggression related issues. You shall start getting some relief in the latter half of the week. You shall be happy with some relief in financial matters with some sudden gains and betterment and expansion in work area. You shall shine in your social circles and you would be able to solve your issues with your active involvement in social activities. These activities shall also improve your work conditions.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

This week shall go excellent for all areas of life and you shall see betterment on professional front in the first half of the week and you have to travel in the latter half of the week. The inflow of money shall be good in the first half of the week. You can expect good results in matters related to harmony with spouse, and inflow of money on the last three days of the week. If not married, then this is the right time to plan it.