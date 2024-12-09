25 lakh senior citizens above 70 years enrol for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Scheme

NEW DELHI: In a span of less than two months Ayushman Vay Vandana Card of its launch, enrolment for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has reached the milestone of 25 lakh.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides Rs 5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status. The senior citizens aged 70 years and above belonging to families already covered get an additional top-up cover of upto Rs5 lakh per year.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides free medical treatment of up to Rs5 lakh.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expansion of the scheme as Ayushman Vay Vandana people above 70 years of age can also take benefit from it for health insurance services. This expansion has shown massive interest amongst those who are above 70 years old, with nearly 25 lakh new beneficiaries joining the scheme within two months of the announcement.

The scheme aims to provide health services accessibility to poor and disadvantaged families, offering health insurance coverage of up to Rs5 lakh per family.

The World’s largest Health scheme PMJAY was launched on September 23, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It provides cashless treatment, The scope of this scheme includes medicines, treatment fees, doctor fees, and OT-ICU fees.

On the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti Prime Minister Modi launched the expansion of Health Coverage under AB- PMJAY for citizens of and above 70 years, for Rs 3437 crores. Such elderly individuals will be provided with the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, granting them access to comprehensive healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The Vay Vandana Card will grant eligible seniors exclusive access to free health treatment in the hospital. This card is universal and there is no income limit, whether poor or middle class or upper class. The Vay Vandana card will also ensure that the out-of-pocket expenditure for the elderly at home be reduced to a great extent. (ANI)

