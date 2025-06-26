Dr. Rohini Joshi

As you and the population continue to age, should you be concerned?

Americans today are older than ever in our history. Three out of every nine Americans is over the age of 50 and the senior population is increasing faster than younger populations.

With aging comes concern over mental acuity and memory loss. Do aging and memory loss have to go hand-in-hand?

Our ability to take in and recall new information can decline as we age. But true memory loss can also be caused by a wide variety of health concerns. Determining whether the memory loss is due to other causes is a key first step to proper treatment.

Following are a few of the health conditions that should be explored by a primary care provider or neurologist to determine the real cause of memory loss. It’s too easy to call memory loss dementia or Alzheimer’s, when in fact, with further testing, it could turn out to be a health problem with possible early intervention.

Vitamin deficiency: If the specific Vitamin level is extremely low, a physician may prescribe replacement. Following doctor’s orders is essential to ensure proper dosages.

Depression: Therapy, and potentially prescribed medication, may be in order. Timely screening for depression is important.

Neurosyphilis: A blood test or spinal fluid check is required to test for this infection, which can then be treated with antibiotics. The symptoms closely mimic dementia.

Frontal lobe tumor: An MRI will detect the presence of such a tumor, which can cause subtle behavioral changes.

Thyroid and hormonal changes: People over the age of 50 should have their thyroid checked.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus: This is diagnosed with a CT of the head and spinal tap. Symptoms include gait instability, urinary incontinence, and memory loss, which can suggest dementia.

Chemotherapy can cause temporary memory loss.

Lyme disease can cause permanent nerve damage that mimics memory loss.

Diabetes: Low blood sugar levels can be very dangerous – even more dangerous than high blood sugar because of the possibility of brain damage if not detected.

Sleep apnea: This interruption of sleep can cause memory loss and needs to be detected and properly treated.

Alcohol abuse: If there is memory loss, chronic alcohol use can make it worse.

Mini strokes: Also called ‘silent strokes,’ these can cause brain damage that causes memory loss. The damage may not be repairable, but the underlying cause of the strokes must be explored and treated.

These health conditions and others such as AIDS, enclosed head injury can be overlooked and symptoms misdiagnosed particularly in cases where the memory loss is sudden. Communication with a primary care physician, or neurologist is an essential step in determining the real cause.

In most cases, the warning signs of a health problem are present. Don’t ignore them.

ABOUT AUTHOR

Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD, is a highly accomplished board- certified Neurologist and the founder of Neuro Square. Based in California, she specializes in dementia, stroke and critical care ICU, bringing a wealth of expertise and compassion to her practice. A graduate of the University of California Dr. Joshi holds a Doctoral and Professional degree along with a Fellowship in Geriatrics. Her exceptional contributions to neurology have earned her numerous accolades. With her deep commitment to advancing neurological care, Dr. Joshi continues to make a profound impact in her field.