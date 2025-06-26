Raga to Romance: Priyanka Barve’s Unforgettable Night in Chicago

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: On a warm Chicago evening, the air buzzed with anticipation as the stage at The Matrix Club prepared to come alive with the soul-stirring voice of Priyanka Barve. On June 13, 2025 Aarush Entertainment, Rudra Creation, and Dhrishti presented an unforgettable musical journey — “Celebrating Legendary Divas: Mughal-E-Azam’s Anarkali.”

It was more than just a concert; it was a heartfelt tribute. It was a celebration of culture, community, and the universal language of music. The event was a houseful show creating memories that will linger long after the final note.

Priyanka Barve, a classically trained vocalist from a rich musical family, she has carved a niche in Bollywood and Marathi cinema with her soulful playback singing. Her voice — a blend of classical finesse and modern flair — has graced numerous films and albums, leaving audiences spellbound.

But it’s her iconic portrayal of Anarkali in the grand musical Mughal-E-Azam that has elevated her to a league of her own, showcasing her ability to fuse vocal mastery with dramatic expression.

Picture a set list that glides through the golden era of Bollywood, dips into soulful classical ragas, and then soars with contemporary hits. Priyanka’s performance is a kaleidoscope of emotions — from the tender ache of a romantic ballad to the exhilarating energy of a chart-topping number. Her ability to move effortlessly between classical, semi-classical, and modern fusion guarantees something for everyone. Whether you’re swaying to a timeless Lata Mangeshkar melody or tapping your feet to a vibrant Bollywood classic, her voice pulls you into a world where stories come alive through song.

At a press conference on June 12, Priyanka and the organizing team shared a few highlights of what was in store. “This show is my tribute to the divas who have inspired me,” Priyanka said, her eyes sparkling with passion. “Expect a journey through Hindi and Marathi songs — from Mughal-E-Azam classics to modern hits. It’s about connecting with the audience through music that speaks to every heart.”

When asked about the challenges of portraying Anarkali, she smiled warmly, “Singing, acting, and dancing all at once was tough! I’m trained in Kathak, which helped, but capturing Anarkali’s emotional depth was a beautiful challenge. It taught me to push my limits.”

Chicago holds a special place in Priyanka’s heart. “I was 21 when I first performed here. The love from this diverse audience — people from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and beyond — was overwhelming. Coming back feels like coming home.”

On balancing classical and modern, she added, “Music is one, whether it’s a raga or a pop song. I started with light classical, then ghazals and bhajans, and now I let each genre flow from my heart. It’s about staying true to the music and the audience.”

For aspiring artists, Priyanka’s advice was heartfelt: “Classical demands patience, but it’s a foundation that strengthens every performance. Work hard, stay rooted, and let your passion shine.”

Manoj Rathod and Swati Kukian extended their heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and organizers for making this a memorable event, and they look forward to curating more such inspiring experiences in the future. The event was a labor of love from Aarush Entertainment, Rudra Creation, and Dhrishti, led by Manoj Rathod, Swati Rudra Creations, and Rajkumari Rathod.

