‘Samvad se Samadhan’ conclave held in Mumbai

When dialogue becomes resolution and solution becomes culture

MUMBAI: On the sacred soil of Mumbai, India’s industrial capital, a grand event titled “Samvad se Samadhan – Ek Paricharcha” was held on 24 June 2025 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium under the aegis of the Mahaveerayatan Foundation. Inspired by the eternal teachings of Tirthankar Bhagwan Mahavira—non-violence, truth, equality, and non-possession—the event aimed to create a path of collective social solutions through meaningful dialogue among religion, government, and society. At a time when the world is engulfed in the challenges of war and terrorism, the program sought to emphasize the importance of dialogue as a tool for peace building and resolution.

The driving force and visionary behind this initiative was Swami Devendra Brahmachari. Under his insightful guidance, the inter-religious dialogue series became a symbol of renewed energy, deepened faith, and a constructive culture of resolving societal issues through dialogue. The occasion was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla as the chief guest, along with Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Shri Milind Deora, and the Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Shri Ram Shinde.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Om Birla remarked that dialogue grounded in the right philosophy, knowledge, and character is the solution to every problem. He emphasized that when people listen to each other, understand, and express their views with respect, real and lasting solutions are born. He further highlighted that this respectful exchange of ideas is what makes India’s democracy rich and beautiful. At a time when the world is moving towards conflict and polarization, India continues to believe in dialogue as a bridge to resolution, showcasing the strength of its democratic heritage. He lauded the Mahaveerayatan Foundation for organizing such a timely and insightful event.

Swami Devendra Brahmachari, in his address, stated that true dialogue can only happen when speech is filled with compassion, vision is rooted in equality, and conduct is led by humility. These values, he said, are foundational to the teachings of Lord Mahavira, whose philosophy continues to serve as a guiding light for society. He urged that dialogue should not merely remain a slogan, but evolve into a way of life—a sentiment echoed throughout the event. Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha shared that values often confined to books were witnessed in action during the program. He stressed the importance of taking Lord Mahavira’s teachings to the masses through such forums. Shri Milind Deora underscored India’s strength in its diversity and affirmed that when this diversity engages in dialogue, unity is naturally achieved. He viewed the platform as not just a religious one, but a space for meaningful social transformation. Shri Ram Shinde praised the event for fostering ideological purity and social harmony, stating that such platforms are vital in today’s polarized world.

The program began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps and Mangalacharan before the portrait of Lord Mahavira. Swami Devendra Brahmachari honored Shri Om Birla with a traditional turban and shawl, reflecting the timeless values of Indian culture. Other distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by Shri K.C. Jain, Shri Tarun Kala, Shri Pawan Jain, and Shri Mahendra Turkia on behalf of the Mahaveerayatan Foundation. The event also recognized the contributions of individuals who have worked selflessly in the fields of social service, education, environmental protection, and cultural preservation. These individuals were honored with the prestigious ‘Samaj Seva Ratna Samman’. Notably, Shri Lalit Garg of Delhi was conferred the ‘Samaj Samvad Ratna Samman’ for his unwavering commitment to promoting social harmony, dialogue, and national development.

The cultural dimension of the event was equally moving. A devotional musical performance by Padmashree Dr. Soma Ghosh deeply touched the audience, stirring both emotion and spiritual reflection. Complementing the musical presentation were short plays, bhajans, and dialogue-based performances, each carrying powerful messages that resonated with the inner conscience of the attendees.

The occasion also witnessed the release of two significant publications: “Bharat Gaurav,” a biographical work chronicling the life and contributions of Swami Devendra Brahmachari, and a memorial volume dedicated to the late Shri Nirmal Kumar Sethi, whose legacy was honored with heartfelt tributes. The event stood as compelling evidence that when dialogue is infused with spirituality, service, and compassion, solutions not only become possible—they become inevitable.

