14 Cities across 8 States of US Pacific Northwest host the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations!

Consulate General of India in Seattle organized grand multi-city celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) across 14 cities in 8 states of the Pacific Northwest region of USA on 21 June 2025.

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts participated in IDY sessions at iconic locations in cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Spokane and Vancouver in Washington State, Corvallis and Hillsboro in Oregon, Omaha in Nebraska, Fargo in North Dakota, Vermillion and Sioux Falls in South Dakota, Boise in Idaho, Bozeman and Missoula in Montana and Laramie in Wyoming. Yoga lovers from cross cultural background participated along with leading dignitaries from local city governments, and leaders of the Indian American community.

The signature event in Seattle was hosted at the iconic Waterfront Park, amidst the backdrop of the Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound. Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell addressed the gathering and issued an official proclamation recognizing Yoga, “Originating in India, over 5000 years ago, and first mentioned in the ancient sacred texts of the Rig Veda, is a profound practice that continues to benefit humanity, by promoting both physical health and mental well-being”!

Earlier, curtain raiser IDY events were hosted by the Indian Consulate in Seattle at Foster School of Business in University of Washington on 21 May and at the Bellevue downtown park on 14 June 2025, which too had witnessed considerable participation of youth and yoga lovers.

In another special gesture of recognition for IDY, the Mayors of Bellevue, Seattle, Spokane and King County in Washington State issued official proclamations recognizing the International Day of Yoga and acknowledging India’s contribution in introducing yoga to the world.

