International Yoga Day celebrated on Chicagoland

Anu Malhotra

Over 1000+ hearts came together at The Matrix Club to celebrate the Largest International Yoga Day of Chicagoland — a powerful testament to unity, wellness, and collective spirit.

Sponsored by Mindful Meditation Yoga, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Chicago, FIA- Chicago, GSA Global Eye Magazine, American Multi Ethnic Commission USA, United Punjabis Of America, Indian American Medical Association, American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, Dr Prakash Shah & Ketki Shah, Dr Ashok Mehta, Dr Nitin Malhotra & Dr Neil Malhotra of Expert Pain Physicians & SKN Institute!

This Grand Celebration was graced by esteemed dignitaries including, Congressman Bill Foster, Consul General of India, Chicago Somnath Ghosh, Consul Sanjeev Kumar Pal, Honorable First Lady Lynda Wehrli, Naperville Councilman Ashfaq Hussain Syed, Chief Information Officer at City Of Aurora Ram Tyagi, many respected organization heads and community leaders.

Participants practiced Powerful Yoga/Meditation with Live Music led by Certified Yoga Teacher, Anu Malhotra and lifted our collective consciousness through a mesmerizing experience wrapped in the divine energy of Yoga Geetas, performed by renowned singers and musicians from Chicagoland.

My heartfelt gratitude to A3N Media, SEWA International, Sant Nirankari Mission and Shivam Vishwanathan for their incredible support and invaluable contributions toward the grand success of this MEGA event!

It was a true celebration of mind, body, and spirit — rooted in ancient wisdom and shared with open hearts. A living example of what we can achieve when hearts unite for a higher purpose!!

Also Read: An international yoga day celebration by Dr. Jayshree Vyas

1 of 14