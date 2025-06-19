New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Dr. Raj Bhayani honor healthcare achievers of New York

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in collaboration with the Healthcare Advisory Council, honored the Healthcare Achievers of New York during a solemn ceremony at the iconic Gracie Mansion in New York City on June 9, 2025.

Hosted by Eric Adams in partnership with Dr. Raj Bhayani, president of the Federation of Indian Physicians Association, the event was attended by over 150 prominent community, business, and healthcare leaders from across the New York tri-state region, representing Indian, Bangladeshi, Afghanistan, Jewish, Spanish, as well as Americans and Caribbean communities.

Mayor Eric Adams honored 13 healthcare leaders in New York, representing diverse areas of healthcare, such as physicians, pharmacists, pharmaceutical industries, Practice managers, and entrepreneurs in healthcare, along with people who are doing charitable health activities in the New York region for their accomplishments and contributions to the nation.

Mayor Eric Adams, in his address, highlighted the reasons for organizing this event and the sacrifice of healthcare workers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, saving millions in New York City. Pointing to the healthcare professionals and their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication, Mayor Adams said, “They are the symbols of what makes our country what it is, and I want to thank them. And tonight is not so much about me, it’s about our honorees, because public service is challenging and it’s difficult, and it’s always, for the most part, a thankless occupation that you go into.”

Recalling their sacrifices, especially during the COVID pandemic, Mayor Adams referred to the vicarious trauma of healthcare professionals. “You continue to do your job. Nothing can signify that more than COVID, when I’ve witnessed the number of healthcare professionals who were in our hospitals, our healthcare centers, who were doing the testing, who were carrying out all the functions, and still had to worry about not infecting their family members at home. They still got up every day and did their job.”

Addressing the honorees, Mayor Adams said, “And so, we need to continue to lift our healthcare professionals, and that’s why we’re doing it tonight. Honoring these professionals tonight is our way of honoring the entire health care profession and what they do every day for their loved ones and for our loved ones. And I want to personally say thank you for what you do. As they come on and receive their proclamation, let’s show them the love that they deserve, because clapping for them is not only clapping for them individually, but it’s clapping for the industry of health care that makes sure we live a healthy life, not only physically, but emotionally as well.”

In his welcome address, Dr Raj Bhayani emphasized the importance and the critical role played by healthcare professionals. Quoting Hippocrates, he said, “Love to Medicine is love to Humanity,” adding that the ceremony is a way of expressing our love and appreciation for healthcare professionals of New York.

The event began by honoring Ronald Wayne, who, along with Steve Jobs, founded Apple. While accepting the award, Wayne said, “This is the highest honor I have received in the 71 years of my career.”

Other prominent leaders who were honored at the ceremony included; Chintu Patel, founder and CEO of Amneal Pharmaceutical; Al Mason Fintech, entrepreneur; Dr. Shamim Sharma, eminent Cardiologist; Dr. Deepak Nandi, Neuropsychiatrist and entrepreneur; Dr. Atul Kukar, renowned Cardiologist; Gary Schlesinger, Healthcare Community Leader; Ronald Blount Jr, Bronx County Executive; Gary Sikka, President, American Punjab Society; Kanan Patel, founder and CEO of Kayura pharma health and beauty products; Bhavik Patel, Healthcare executive; Ahmad Masoud, IRCM founder; Jabur Chowdhury, young healthcare entrepreneur; and Dr Eyad Hijazin, a prominent physician from the region.

Al Mason introduced Eric Adams as the best Mayor the City has ever had and highlighted the need for continuing our support for him. Chintu Patel, Founder and CEO of Amnil Pharmaceuticals, and the keynote speaker at the event, emphasized the values that propel him to run his company. He said his company’s prime goal is innovation, affordability and sustainability. Kanan Patel, the youngest entrepreneur, shared with the audience her passion to combine ayurveda and allopathy to create beauty and skincare products.

Ronald Blount Jr., Bronx County Executive Director, highlighted the need for more work at policymakers in Albany for the greater good of the communities in New York. Gary Schlesinger, the Brooklyn community and healthcare leader, highlighted his passion to serve indigenous communities in New York. Gary Sikka expressed his desire to do more charitable work in healthcare and various health camps. In closing remarks, Dr. Shashi Shah thanked all the organizers, attendees and thanked the Gracie Mansion staff and Caterer Mint by Gary Sikka for the great food.