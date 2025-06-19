Across the U.S., Over 45,000 Participate in 100 BAPS Charities Walks

NEW YORK, NY: In a powerful display of community unity and service, more than 45,000 Americans across 100 cities participated in the annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run this past weekend, turning local streets into pathways of collective action. Through a unique approach, this nationwide initiative allowed each city to support causes that mattered most to their communities. This year, the Walk-Run supported over 50 local organizations—from fire and police departments to groups serving veterans, seniors, women, and the homeless. More than 20 health-focused nonprofits also benefited, including those advancing mental health, cancer care, and family wellness. Several schools and education programs received support as well—underscoring how the Walk continues to make a meaningful impact in neighborhoods across the country.

The volunteer effort highlighted a quiet but profound spirit of service, as families and individuals set out to make a difference. From 16-year-old Aarav Dubal lacing his sneakers in Robbinsville, New Jersey, to seniors walking with canes in Los Angeles, California, the energy was contagious.

This year’s theme, “Spirit of Service,” resonated deeply in cities and communities across the country. In Houston, TX, the walk supported NAMI Greater Houston, helping fund vital mental health services in a city where post-pandemic demand has surged. In San Jose, CA, thousands laced up to provide essential resources for local public schools. Orlando, FL walkers raised funds for a children’s cancer camp, while the Dallas, TX community rallied behind local veterans to ensure they receive the support they deserve. In Detroit, MI, participants walked to support their community, and in Albany, NY, the walk also benefited the local fire department. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, PA, walkers gave back to underserved neighborhoods and community centers.

“Wonderful charities like BAPS Charities are helping to fight the stigma around mental health, and we appreciate you for that,” said Angela Hudson, CEO of NAMI Greater Houston.

The wide range of causes supported by the walk made a meaningful impact across communities and enhanced the well-being of individuals and families.

“It’s one thing to care,” said Bhargav Ashier, a participant in Edison, NJ. “But it’s another thing to show up. And this weekend, America showed up in force, proving that compassion is a powerful force for change.”

The event’s unique community-focused structure allowed each city to maximize its local impact, reflecting specific needs. In Sugar Land, TX, hundreds joined the walk, including Mayor Joe Zimmerman, who lauded the effort: “Your community makes a real difference in Sugar Land. What you do matters.”

For over 20 years, BAPS Charities has cultivated this grassroots model, empowering everyday citizens to become change makers. With more than 1,100 Walk-Runs organized across North America, over the past 20 years, the initiative has built a vast network of civic engagement. Nilkanth Patel, President of BAPS Charities, describes it as “the kindness ripple effect.”

“From New York to Houston, and San Jose to Detroit, our interconnected community,” Mr. Patel explained, “is driven by compassion, ensures our work touches lives in cities all across the country.”

At a time when the importance of unity and harmony is paramount, this weekend offered a rare and compelling portrait of communities moving forward—step by step, city by city—towards tangible improvements in the lives of its citizens.

