Fremont Police Chief to Retire After 28 Years of Distinguished Service

FREMONT, Calif.: Today, Fremont Police Chief, Sean Washington announced he will retire from the City of Fremont on August 9, 2025.

“With deep gratitude and reflection, I formally announce my retirement from the City of Fremont. Serving this community and the Fremont Police Department for over 28 years—including nearly four years as Chief—has been an extraordinary honor and privilege,” stated Chief Sean Washington. “This decision was made after careful consideration of both personal and professional factors. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals and will ensure a smooth leadership transition. I leave knowing that the Fremont Police Department will continue its legacy of excellence.”

Chief Sean Washington has been an unwavering pillar of leadership, integrity, and commitment in the Fremont Police Department for nearly three decades. From his first days as an officer in 1997 to his historic appointment as Fremont’s first African American Police Chief in 2021, Chief Washington has exemplified the highest ideals of service.

Throughout his tenure, he has fostered trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the community, ensuring dignity, respect, and fairness for all. Chief Washington embraced transparency and community feedback as an effective method to enhance crime mitigation strategies and responsiveness to community concerns. His leadership extended beyond policing—he inspired youth, mentored future officers, and was a champion for programs like Special Olympics of Northern California, Joshua’s Gift Autism Registry, and the 30×30 Initiative, which aims to increase the representation of women and support fair opportunity.

Under his guidance, the Fremont Police Department embraced innovation by launching one of the nation’s first Electric Patrol Vehicle Pilot Programs, deploying the Drone as First Responder program, organizing a community safety fair, and is establishing a Real-Time Information Center. Additionally, Chief Washington expanded the Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board and created a new Police Chief’s Youth Advisory Board. During challenging times, he remained resolute, leading courageously with both compassion and strength.

Chief Washington’s retirement is a celebration of the profound impact he has had on Fremont, and his legacy will live on in the department, the community, and the many lives he has touched.

“On behalf of the City of Fremont, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Sean Washington for his unwavering service and exceptional leadership. Chief Washington has set high standards for excellence, blending progressive initiatives with a strong commitment to community engagement and operational effectiveness. His focus on compassion and fairness has fostered trust between law enforcement and our community while upholding the dignity of every person,” stated City Manager Karena Shackelford. “I sincerely thank Chief Washington (Sean) for his remarkable contributions, which have enhanced public safety in Fremont. As he embarks on this new chapter, I wish him and his family all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

During his 28 years of service, Chief Washington worked several assignments gaining experience as a detective, field training officer, SWAT team member, Arrest Control Instructor, Driving Instructor, and member of the School Resource Officer Unit. Chief Washington was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2007, Lieutenant in 2011, and Captain in 2015. He was appointed Police Chief on October 1, 2021.

Additionally, Chief Washington has served in leadership positions for several law enforcement associations and organizations. He currently serves as the president of the Alameda County Chiefs of Police/Sheriff’s Association (ACCOPSA), is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), is a past president of the Alameda County Commanders Group, and served on the Training Committee and Legislative Committee for the California Police Chiefs’ Association (CPCA). He has received numerous recognitions and awards throughout his career. This past January, the Fremont Police Department received national recognition as the first California law enforcement agency to satisfy all requirements for the IACP Trust Building Campaign.

City Manager Karena Shackelford will conduct a nationwide competitive recruitment for a new police chief.

