India Post News Service

FREMONT, CALIF: The City of Fremont continues to take proactive steps toward increased gender diversity within the police department, with the ultimate goal of 30% female police officers by 2030. This includes evaluating hiring practices to reach more women as well as examining relevant policies and department culture to actively foster the career success of well-qualified women in law enforcement.

Since the 30×30 pledge was signed by Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington in November 2021, the number of women police officers employed by the City of Fremont has increased by three total officers (19 women Police Officers in 2021 vs. 22 as of August 11, 2024). Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn Officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. Today, women make up 14% of filled sworn officer positions at Fremont PD and 9% of sergeant positions and above.

Chief Sean Washington has been invited to participate in a panel discussion on the topic of women in law enforcement. The Women’s Law Enforcement Symposium & Career Fair is scheduled to take place on September 18, 2024, in Oakland.

“Since January 2024, we have hired six female police officers but acknowledge that there is much more progress to be made to meet our ultimate goal, and attract what I know to be a candidate pool of well-qualified, competent, and capable women in our communities,” Chief Washington said. “Our dedication to continuing our tradition of excellence means that we are never happy with the status quo and continue to push ourselves to find ways to hire more women to Fremont PD, better support our female staff, and foster a culture where all women feel valued, respected, and equal. I look forward to participating in this meaningful dialogue and hope to bring back more information to help FPD with our efforts.”

Fremont PD recently conducted an internal survey and is assessing several recommendations and suggestions, including but not limited to:

Review Lactation Room and Break Policy: Form a small working group to ensure compliance with applicable laws and evaluate functionality and comfortability for mothers.

Research Work/Life Balance Options: Consider additional flexibility and accommodations for expecting mothers and mothers returning from maternity leave, including limited telework options, temporary light-duty work, childcare programs, and more.

Assess Recruiting Efforts: Update recruiting strategies to include attending women-specific job fairs, engaging with women’s college athletic programs, advertising at women’s leadership conferences, etc.

Increase Regular Engagement with Female Police Officers: Establish a Women Perspective Committee, identify a third-party/outside leader to collect feedback, and distribute an anonymous survey to women police officers to gather additional suggestions and assess how recent efforts align with 30×30 core principles.

Police Officer recruitment is a top priority for Fremont’s City Council. The City is committed to recruiting well-qualified candidates to protect and serve the growing and diversifying Fremont community. The City offers a well-appointed benefits package including a 4-day-on 4-day-off work schedule, an on-duty workout program, a hiring bonus, and wellness program. Fremont police officers have received a 28.5% salary increase over the last five years and are in the final months of their most recent contract. Becoming truly representative of the jurisdiction Fremont PD serves can enhance public safety objectives and produce better outcomes.

The City of Fremont invites women, along with those of any gender identity in our community committed to serving with honor, respect, and professionalism, to apply for open FPD positions. The City currently has vacancies for the positions of Police Officer, Police Dispatcher, Police Records Supervisor, and Senior Accounting Specialist. Learn more about life at FPD, including benefits and the expected recruitment process timeline.

