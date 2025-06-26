Dr Romesh Japra recognized at Nobel Peace Center in Oslo

India Post News Service

OSLO, NORWAY: June 20, 2025-In a historic ceremony held at the Nobel Peace Center, spiritual and cultural leaders from across the globe were honored for their contributions to global harmony, dharma, and peace.

The prestigious event, hosted by Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi—philanthropist, peace-builder, and founder of the Global Hindu Leadership movement—recognized individuals embodying Sanatan Dharma and promoting intercultural unity.

The awards celebrated the honorees as “Hindu Kings,” symbolic leaders representing the vision and values of Adi Shankaracharya’s spiritual mission to unite humanity through dharma. The event marked a significant step in reaffirming the global relevance of Hindu traditions in contemporary society.

Honorees included:

Dr. Sudhir Parikh – Padma Shri awardee, U.S.-based physician, philanthropist, and founder of Parikh Worldwide Media.

Dr Romesh Japra – Community leader and Cardiologist, Publisher India Post honored for promoting global unity through cultural events.

Princess Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi – Princess of the Travancore royal family, revered for preserving cultural heritage.

Dr. Deepak Chopra – Globally renowned author and wellness guru.

In his keynote, Rajarshi Modi declared, “This is a call for dharmic action—a moment for global Hindu leaders not to rule, but to serve.” He emphasized the urgent need for spiritual trusteeship in the modern world and called for unity beyond geographic or sectarian lines.

The ceremony highlighted the spiritual message of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God) and marked a milestone in Rajarshi Modi’s lifelong mission to build a spiritual movement that transcends borders. His vision was previously reaffirmed at the 2024 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he was ceremonially honored as a “Rajarshi” by religious leaders.

As part of his ongoing mission, Rajarshi Modi announced the launch of the Global Hindu Kings Movement, with the goal of nominating 500 new “New Age Hindu Kings and Queens”—inspirational figures who exemplify spiritual service and global impact.

Humbled by This Honor!

On June 20, 2025, at a prestigious ceremony held at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, I was deeply honored to be recognized for Global Hindu Leadership, alongside visionaries like Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, and Princess Gouri Lakshmi Bayi.

Grateful to Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi for this meaningful recognition, which celebrates Sanatana Dharma, dharmic unity, and peace across the globe.

Let this be a call to serve, unite, and uplift. — Romesh Japra

