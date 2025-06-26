FREMONT, Calif.: Washington Health has been honored with the 2025 StopWaste Environmental Leadership Award for Excellence in Waste Prevention and Food Donation, recognizing its outstanding efforts to reduce food waste and support community food recovery.

An independent nonprofit health system serving Southern Alameda County, Washington Health partnered with local nonprofit Daily Bowl in 2023 to recover surplus food from patient and cafeteria dining operations. Since then, more than 13,000 pounds of edible food, including ready-to-serve meals, have been redistributed to those in need. This program not only helps reduce hunger locally but also prevents significant amounts of food from ending up in landfills, cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the process.

Led by Matthew Sciamanna, director of Food and Nutrition Services, and Alfredo Macias, Food and Nutrition manager, the team also implemented sustainability practices such as reusable dishware, locally sourced ingredients, and a plate warmer system that significantly reduced tray waste while improving patient satisfaction. The use of plate warmers ensures meals stay hot and appealing, which has encouraged patients to eat more of their meals — further reducing waste. Their approach demonstrates how small operational changes can have a meaningful impact on both sustainability and patient care.

In the dish room, staff sort up to 1,000 trays daily, using a system of color-coded bins and custom signage to divert food scraps and recyclables from landfill. These innovations reflect a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and community care.

About Washington Health

Washington Health is an independent, community-based health system governed by the publicly elected Washington Township Health Care District Board. Opened in 1958, Washington Health has grown to include a 415-bed acute care hospital; the Bell Neuroscience Institute of Silicon Valley; the Institute for Joint Restoration and Research; Washington Outpatient Surgery Center; Washington Outpatient Rehabilitation Center; Washington Health Medical Group; and Washington West which houses the UCSF-Washington Cancer Center, Washington Women’s Center, Outpatient Imaging Center, and additional outpatient hospital services and administrative facilities. The health system continues to receive top-tier awards and distinctions for many programs and services, while advancing the level of medical care and treatment in Southern Alameda County. Unlike a municipal or county hospital, Washington Health’s operating expenses, research, community programs, and employee salaries are funded by revenues generated through providing patient care and other health care services. Discover more at washingtonhealth.com, and through Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.