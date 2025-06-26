BAPS Charities hosts Healthcare Conference in Houston, uniting 1,150 medical professionals across 30+ specialties

HOUSTON, TX: BAPS Charities hosted its first-ever Healthcare Professionals Conference (HPC25), drawing more than 1,150 delegates from over 30 medical and allied disciplines to Houston, Texas. This groundbreaking event offered a rare convergence of clinical excellence and spiritual insight, centered on the theme “Enrich, Explore, Empower.”

With nine focused breakout tracks, over 60 speakers and facilitators, and up to 14 CE/CME-accredited sessions, HPC25 set a new standard for inclusive, interdisciplinary healthcare education—while also inspiring reflection on the deeper meaning of care.

“This wasn’t just a conference,” said Mahima Dave, PharmD, of Chicago. “It was a reawakening of what it means to heal with compassion, purpose, and humility.”

A Conference with a Conscience

At a time when burnout, detachment, and system fatigue challenge the global healthcare profession, HPC25 rekindled the original spirit that draws individuals to a life of healing.

“Most other conferences focus on what to do technically,” reflected Dr. Yagnesh Dave, an internist from Atlanta. “This one helped me reflect on how to become a better physician to treat my patients.”

“This experience was more than just another conference,” said Niki Patel, PharmD, MBA, CDCES, from Robbinsville, NJ. “It was about finding your heartbeat and empowering your life with the skills to serve society.”

Elevating Science with Soul

Accredited sessions explored cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence in medicine, clinical burnout, health equity, and the future of patient-centered care. But the emotional tone of the conference also touched many deeply.

“A truly inspiring gathering where clinical excellence met spiritual depth,” said Sara Rogers, a pharmacist and researcher from Houston. “The reminder that healing is both a science and a service was powerful.”

“This conference gave me science—and also how to use it,” added Dr. Sachin Shah, PharmD, FACC, FAHA, of San Jose. “It reignited the spirit of service in every attendee I spoke with.”

Keynote Spotlight: Compassionate Leadership

The keynote address by Jason Glover, CEO of Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, emphasized the human element of care through his “Four L’s” philosophy: Love, Learn, Little Things Matter, and Larger Than Each of Us. His message resonated with delegates striving to maintain compassion amid growing technological complexity.

“How to actually maintain spirituality, even in the rough experiences—I really thought that was excellent,” said Larry Wedekind, CEO of IntegraNet Health, Houston.

“What I appreciate about Indian culture,” noted Prof. Juergen Scheele, CMO of Innoplexus from Germany, “is how intelligently they combine spirituality with the sciences.”

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

From practicing clinicians to aspiring healthcare professionals, the conference created space for collaboration, mentorship, and introspection. Specialized tracks catered to physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, public health experts, and students—encouraging new connections across regional and professional boundaries.

“True networking in healthcare means collaboration without boundaries,” said Mayank Amin, PharmD, RPh, MBA, from Philadelphia, PA. “This conference helped break down invisible walls between professions.”

“The experience expanded my understanding of patient-centered care and reminded me of the humanity behind healthcare,” said Sneh Patel, a pre-med student.

“Surrounded by passionate professionals, we left feeling empowered, enriched, and deeply connected to a shared purpose of selfless service,” said Dr. Monica Patel, a dentist from Robbinsville, NJ.

Global Service, Local Impact

BAPS Charities also spotlighted international outreach initiatives in India, inspiring delegates to apply their skills in rural and underserved settings. These programs reaffirm the organization’s ethos: selfless service (seva) through professional excellence.

“In a profession where burnout and detachment are common,” said Rasesh Patel, a pharmacy consultant from Tampa, “this event offered something rare: healing, purpose, and reconnection.”

“Every moment was meaningful,” reflected Ami Patel, PharmD. “And ending with darshan made it unforgettable.”

As delegates return to their hospitals, clinics, and communities, many carry a renewed commitment to deliver care with not just excellence but empathy. HPC25 proved that when compassion guides technology and values shape leadership, healthcare becomes more than a profession—it becomes a service rooted in humanity.

About BAPS Charities

BAPS Charities is a global charity active in nine countries across five continents. With over 50 years of experience in humanitarian work, BAPS Charities aims to establish a spirit of selfless service through health awareness, educational services, humanitarian relief, environmental protection & preservation, and community empowerment. In times of crisis, BAPS Charities has swiftly responded to the needs of affected communities, mobilizing volunteers and resources to provide essential aid.

From local activities, such as hosting community health fairs, to global efforts like supporting schools and hospitals, BAPS Charities provides a platform for individuals who wish to serve both locally and globally. For additional information on BAPS Charities and its international and local philanthropic activities, please visit www.bapscharities.org

Also Read; Across the U.S., Over 45,000 Participate in 100 BAPS Charities Walks

08. BAPS Charities Healthcare Professionals Conference (HPC25) 1 of 7