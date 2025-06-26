FOG Idol brings music prodigies of Bay Area together

India Post News Service

Fremont, CA: Festival of Globe (FOG) Idol held its 25th anniversary audition rounds to select a brand new FOG Idol champion 2025. Spread over two packed audition rounds, dozens of participants gave their best performance in front of accomplished Bay Area music masters as judges.

FOG Idol was inaugurated by Hollywood and American Idol celebrities Kelly Love – Hollywood singer/multi-instrumentalist, Lionel Max Pasamonte – American Idol, billboard, Emmy nominated movie producer, NFL/Superbowl and Noah Berlow – Co-founder at Immortal cinema Szilva Vecserdy – Award winning song writer and lyricist. Szilva kicked off the auditions with a beautiful performance of her singing and celebrities gave good tips and motivation to the participants.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Chairman said “FOG has been at the forefront of preserving, protecting and enhancing community development in all walks of life. FOG Idol is a key aspect of bringing community together and developing the culture by encouraging music talent. FOG Idol winners in the past have continued to make a name in the field and keeps our culture thriving”

Ritu Maheshwari, FOG Idol organizer said “It is a proud moment for FOG Idol to enter its 25th year and help Bay Area music community perform, encourage and develop its music talent. “

FOG Idol team comprising of FOG Idol Producer/Director Sanjay Saxena, Coordinator Sujata Shrivastava, Emcee Lakshmi Iyer and FOG Music chair Alka Bhatnagar put in tireless efforts to make sure the event went without a hitch.

With Finals coming up in next few weeks, FOG Idol once again is poised to perform at FOG India Day Parade in front of Parade Grand Marshal Bhagyashree on August 17th 2025.

PC: Sitaarre TV

FOG Idol 1 of 11