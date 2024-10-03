Fremont City Council appoints Kathy Kimberlin to District-3-Seat as New Councilmember

Kimberlin to assume role for next 2 years

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: At the September 10 City Council meeting, the Fremont City Council appointed Kathy Kimberlin as Fremont’s new councilmember to fill the vacancy in Council District 3 created by the resignation of Jenny Kassan. Ms. Kimberlin was officially sworn in to office by the City Clerk during the Council meeting. She will serve as councilmember for approximately two years until the results of the November 2026 General Municipal Election are certified.

On September 3, 2024, after reviewing several options to fill the seat, the City Council determined that it would interview the candidate that received the second highest number of votes in District 3 during the 2022 General Municipal Election. The candidate that received the second highest votes was Kathy Kimberlin. Ms. Kimberlin was invited to interview during the September 10, 2024, City Council meeting. After the interview concluded, Council voted to appoint Ms. Kimberlin to the vacant District 3 Council seat.

Ms. Kimberlin has served the Fremont community in a volunteer capacity for many years. She currently holds leadership roles with the Tri-City Nonprofit Coalition, Rotary Club of Fremont, Citizens for Better Community, Fremont 4th of July Parade Committee, and the Fremont Education Foundation.