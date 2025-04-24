Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accorded community reception by CGISF

Vidya Sethuraman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the San Francisco International Airport on Sunday for her five-day visit to the United States, scheduled from April 20 to 25. Upon her arrival, she was received by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the US, and Srikar Reddy Koppula, Consul General of India in San Francisco. The visit will include engagements in both San Francisco and Washington, DC. She will interact with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms during a Roundtable meeting with investors, besides holding bilateral meetings with CEOs from top information technology (IT) firms based in San Francisco.

On April 20, Minister Sitharam participated in an event featuring the Indian diaspora in Fremont and interacted with them at the Heartfulness center. Consul General Dr Srikar Reddy welcomed the Finance Minister Sitharaman, Ambassador Vinay Kwarta, Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, dignitaries and diaspora to this memorable event. Dr Reddy eulogized that Indian Americans account for 1.5% of the U.S. population, yet they continue to have an outsized and positive impact across different aspects of society. California is home to approximately 925,000 Indian Americans, the Bay Area hosts the second-largest Indian American population in the U.S., after the New York metropolitan area. In Silicon Valley, they constitute a significant portion of the workforce, with many holding leadership positions in major technology firms. He added beyond technology, Indian Americans have established successful ventures across various industries, contributing to California’s diverse economy. The event was attended by Dr Raj Salwan, Mayor of Fremont and other dignitaries from San Jose, Santa Clara and neighboring cities.

In her address, Minister Sitharaman lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying that the “visionary leadership” of the Prime Minister and the stability provided by the continuing government are “making a difference for India.” She emphasized that the Prime Minister has been focused on good governance, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy, delivering results well within the time frame.

She asserted that India’s growth potential is acknowledged by institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund and that India is a vital player for global economic growth. Sitharaman underscored the government’s commitment to transforming India into a developed nation, or “Viksit Bharat,” by 2047. Prime Minister Modi’s vision focuses on four key pillars: women, the underprivileged, youth, and farmers.

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India is a close partner of the U.S. for bilateral trade, foreign direct investments, defense cooperation, and an important strategic ally. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in fortifying India-U.S. relations. In his diplomatic engagements, Ambassador Kwatra has reaffirmed his commitment to deepening the India-U.S. strategic partnership, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, and defense cooperation. He lauded the efforts of Consular services offered by CGISF under the leadership of Dr Reddy and announced the opening of VFS office in San Jose.

From April 22 to 25, Minister Sitharaman will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, DC. She is scheduled to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, the Development Committee Plenary, the IMF/World Bank Group’s International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

