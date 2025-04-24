Dr. Param Puneet Singh is PCS chairman for 2025

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS), a leading organization dedicated to promoting Punjabi culture, language, and performing arts, has officially announced its leadership for the year 2025.

At a recent meeting of PCS officials, Dr. Param Puneet Singh was unanimously appointed as Chairman for the 2025 term.

Dr. Singh, a distinguished Interventional Cardiologist and devoted community advocate; he is also a member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society.

A prolific academic, Dr. Singh has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and abstracts presented at national and international conferences. He was honored with the Young Investigator Award by the American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO) in 2010.

Reflecting on his appointment, Dr. Singh shared, “I am honored to serve as Chairman of this remarkable organization. Having been invited as Chief Guest in 2022, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact PCS has made over the years. It is one of the oldest and most respected cultural organizations in the region, and I am committed to supporting its mission in any way I can.”

