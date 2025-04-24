Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago Year 2025 Board Formed

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS), a leading non-profit dedicated to promoting Punjabi culture, language, and performing arts in the Chicagoland area, has announced the formation of its executive board for the year 2025.

At the helm of this dynamic team is Navtej Singh Sohi, who has been named President of PCS for 2025. Sohi, a long-time contributor and dedicated member of PCS, brings a wealth of leadership experience and cultural passion to the role. Over the years, he has served in numerous board positions Navtej Sohi is currently serving as Director of Powertrain Engineering at International Motors (Traton), he holds more than 25 U.S. patents, has published 10+ technical journal papers and 40+ papers.

“We have a dedicated team of PCS officials working hard to produce meaningful programs,” said Sohi. “Our next major event, Rangla Punjab 2025, will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL.

PCS continues to celebrate Punjabi heritage through programs such as the Punjabi Arts Drawing Competition, Punjabi Maa Boli Month, Graduation Night for Students, and its participation in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, among many other initiatives.

PCS Executive Board for 2025:

President: Navtej Singh Sohi

Vice President: Bikram Singh Sohi

Executive Secretary: Gurlal Singh Bhattal

Finance Director: Paramjot Singh Parmar

Finance & IT Director: Gurpreet Singh Sidhu

Executive Secretary: Jigerdeep Singh Dhillon

Sports Director: Amitpaul Singh Gill

Inter-Community Director: Tejveer Singh Soodan

Youth Director: Paramvir Kaur

P.C.S. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) all volunteer community service organization devoted to promoting Punjabi culture, performing arts, language, education, sports, and good citizenship in the Chicago Metropolitan area and beyond.

For further information please contact: PUNJABI CULTURAL SOCIETY of CHICAGO

