From Punjab to the Midwest: Celebrating 5500 Years of Linguistic Heritage

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The vibrant spirit of Punjabi culture echoed across the halls of the National India Hub in Schaumburg on Sunday, April 6, as the Punjabi community from across the Midwest came together to mark International Mother Language Day with a special focus on Punjabi literature and heritage.

Organized by the Punjabi Community of the US Midwest, the evening honored the deep cultural and literary significance of Punjabi, a language with a rich 5,500-year-old history. This year’s celebration held special meaning, as it coincided with the 25th Anniversary of the Silver Jubilee of International Mother Language Day, first proclaimed by UNESCO in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity around the globe.

The event brought together an impressive lineup of renowned Punjabi authors, poets, and thinkers, including Dr. Atamjit, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards, Ravinder Singh Sahra, Raj Lally Batala, Kashish Hoshiarpuri, Sajid Chaudhary, Abid Rasheed, Rakind Kaur, Gurleen Kaur, Tahira Rida, Amrit Pal Kaur, Gurbaksh Randhawa, and Ghulam Mustafa Anjum among others. Their presence and performances left a lasting impact on an audience eager to reconnect with their roots.

The chief guest Ghosh expressed deep joy at witnessing children speak Punjabi on stage, calling it the true spirit of International Mother Language Day. He emphasized that many regional languages, including Punjabi and Bengali, are under pressure due to global economic and digital forces. “We must use technology, especially AI, to preserve and promote our languages,” he urged

He encouraged the community to develop localized Punjabi content and make it He envisioned a future where AI enables seamless translation, connecting people across languages while preserving their roots.

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, the event’s Chief Patron and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Samman Awardee, echoed similar sentiments. “Punjabi is more than just a language. It is the soul of our traditions, songs, folklore, and everyday expressions. It is our duty to nurture it, especially for the younger generations growing up abroad,” he said.

The event also featured recitations of Punjabi poetry, musical performances celebrating folk heritage, and panel discussions on the significance of language preservation in diaspora communities. Several poets mesmerized the audience with their verses, painting vivid images of Punjab’s landscapes, familial bonds, spiritual depth, and socio-political themes.

Other key organizing team members included Ms. Kamlesh Kapoor (Joint Coordinator), Rajinder Singh Mago, Kuljeet Dyalpuri, Gurmukh Singh Bhullar, Charandeep Singh, Jasmeet Singh, Ms. Jasbir Mann, PS Mann, Aman Kullar, Jigerdeep Singh Dhillon, Narinder Sra, Rajinder Dayal, Surjit Sallan, Harjinder Jindi, and Amardev Bandesha. Their dedication and teamwork ensured that the event went off seamlessly. Attendees enjoyed complimentary tea and snacks during the evening, with a delicious dinner served after 8 PM to round off the celebrations in true Punjabi hospitality.

Over 31.14 million people speak Punjabi in India, but its global reach extends much farther, with vibrant Punjabi-speaking communities in Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, and other parts of the world. Events like this help foster a connection between first-generation immigrants and their children, ensuring that the language continues to flourish across generations.