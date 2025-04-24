ITServe Alliance’s Capitol Hill Day Planned for June 11

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: ITServe Alliance has planned to organize next in-person Capitol Hill Day in Washington, DC on June 11th, 2025,” said Sateesh Reddy Nagilla, Director of ITServe Alliance Policy Advocacy Committee (PAC) & Immigration. “The conference will have participation by over 150 US Representatives and Senators, including influential committee chairs and members, whose decisions impact our businesses. The daylong event will feature Capitol Hill Meetings and interactive sessions with US Congressmen and Senators.”

Capitol Hill Day is being organized with the objective of showcasing to the lawmakers some of the significant contributions of the ITServe members to the country’s economy through Technology & Innovation, local employment, and STEM education. The event will also highlight key concerns faced by small businesses.

Sudheer Venkat Chakka, CPAC- Managing Director said, “With significant immigration legislation expected in Congress this year, we urgently request robust support from our ITServe members for CPAC’s strategic initiatives, including policy advocacy and essential fundraising aimed at engaging Members of Congress. We are requesting more members join the ITServe Capitol Hill Day in our nation’s Capital.”

Anju Vallabhaneni, President of ITServe, while emphasizing the importance of Capitol Hill Day, said, “ITServe Alliance’s Capitol Hill Day will serve as a powerful platform in educating policymakers on the issues that are important to our members and the business community, ensuring our needs and views are reflected in policy debates and outcomes.”

Urging ITServe members to be active and work collaboratively in making this important event successful, Raghu Chittimalla, ITServe Governing Board Chair said, “It’s our collective voice. I call upon every member to be part of this important event, advocate for ITServe, and make our voices heard in the corridors of power. Also, if you have a relationship with a member of Congress or their staff, please enter that information too. Through your help we will be able to accomplish our goals through grassroots and advocacy.”

“In order to achieve the goals that benefit the IT Sector companies, the labor force, and the larger US economy, our process hinges on our 3 fundamental pillars of the ITServe PAC: education, advocacy, and strategic legal initiatives,” Nagilla added.

ITServe supports the HIRE Act (High Skilled Immigration Reform for Employment), introduced in Congress in 2024. Innovation, STEM education, and avoiding brain drain are the highlights of the Bill. It has advocated to have the STEM graduates with U.S master’s Degrees and/or Ph.D. holders from the H1-B CAP quota removed and make it unlimited to retain the top talent & innovation in the Country.

ITServe Alliance comprises of small and medium-sized businesses that fulfill the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in America. Its members play a crucial role in developing and maintaining essential IT systems for corporations, governments, and various organizations.

Siva Moopanar, President-Elect of ITServe, while summarizing the importance of Capitol Hill Day said, “ITServe Alliance is consistently working to protect its members’ needs. To that end, ITServe Alliance, through its PAC team, is advocating on Capitol Hill and with the Administration. ITServe Alliance will use its collective voice to communicate with policymakers on important issues impacting our members.”

For information on ITServe and its many www.itserve.org

Also Read: ITServe Alliance’s CSR Program Contributes Empowering Future Generations