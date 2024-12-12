ITServe Alliance’s CSR Program Contributes Empowering Future Generations

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “Contributing over $1,200,000 towards numerous initiatives benefiting the larger community, having provided 75 STEM scholarships, 700,000 meals served by our members the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the ITServe Alliance continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of millions of people across the nation,” said Amit Goel, Managing Director of CSR.

Since ITServe’s inception in 2010, the CSR team has embarked on a remarkable journey in communities.

ITServe’s mission has been to empower local communities through a wide range of initiatives. Lauding the support and commitment of over 2,600 members of ITServe Jagadeesh Mosali, President of ITServe Alliance said, “ITServe CSR Team members are unwavering in their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to local communities across the country. The ITServe CSR vision has been to empower local communities through Education and Training, creating local employment and supporting our first responders.”

Elaborating on the noble mission of CSR, Vinod Babu Uppu, CSR Board of Director, “ITserve CSR’s mission has been to empower local communities through STEM advocacy, educating the underprivileged, feeding the hungry, supporting our veterans and first responders and recognizing our community heroes. ITServe CSR would like to give back to our local communities through various charitable programs.

In order to achieve these lofty goals, ITServe has assembled an exceptional team of committed and talented national leaders to make its mission accomplished. The STEM Team is chaired by distinguished Chairs for each area.

According to Amar Varada, ITServe Governing Board Chair – 2024, “The ITServe CSR vision is empowering local communities through Education and Training, creating local employment, and contributing to the economy as a whole. We actively engage in initiatives that support education, healthcare, and community development, among other areas.”

CSR has a broad range of initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact in various areas. CSR team works to establish partnerships with educational institutions, organizations, and industry experts to provide training opportunities that enhance STEM skills and knowledge. This equips individuals with the tools they need to excel in STEM careers and contributes to building a robust talent pipeline.

Dinesh Babu Movva, CSR – Secretary said, “ITServe offers as many as 100 scholarships annually to the needy students in the communities they live and serve. Each student chosen for the scholarship is given up to $5,000 towards one’s educational needs. Through the partnership with our local Chapters, focusing on community colleges, ITServe has given away nearly 75 scholarships this year.”

ITServe has cultivated strong partnerships with over 100 prestigious universities and community colleges, forming a robust network to help achieve STEM goals. At the local level, each of the 23ITServe Chapters are actively engaged with community non-profit organizations, forming vital partnerships to drive ITServe’s mission and objectives

ITServe encourages and facilitates member engagement in volunteer activities, enabling them to contribute their skills, expertise, time, and resources, ensuring that they collectively make a significant and lasting impact.

Anju Vallabhaneni, President-Elect of ITServe said, “Over the years, ITServe Alliance has established a name for itself as the center point of information for its members and the larger community, covering a variety of areas ranging from immigration, technology, economy, and many more that are relevant to its members. Through our 23 Chapters across the United States, we bring resources and service to the larger humanity in every part of this innovation country.”

Making a positive change in the local communities is strengthened by the generous donations by ITServe’s leadership and member organizations. They play a crucial role in the success of the programs. Its partners play a vital role in helping us broaden the reach and positively impacting the lives of the lesser fortunate in our communities by helping us broaden our reach.

Ongoing participation and commitment are essential to reach ITServe’s lofty goals. Amit Goel said, “ITServe Alliance members are passionate about the wellbeing of society just as they have been about their businesses, but restricted by 24 hours in a day. Often, this mission to give back is delayed or takes a backseat as we are juggling multiple duties at work and with family. Another challenge is identifying the right organizations, where ITServe Alliance CSR can contribute and have the maximum impact.”

Founded in 2010, ITServe Alliance is the largest association of Information Technology Services Organizations functioning across the United States. For more information, please visit: www.itserve.org and https://csr.itserve.org/