GOPIO-LA hosts successful Diabetes Summit

ORANGE, California: The GOPIO-LA Chapter hosted its highly anticipated annual signature event, in a banquet hall of Tandoor Cuisine of India in Orange, California. The event brought together over 120 attendees for an engaging and informative session focused on the critical issue of Diabetes complications. The theme of the summit was Uncontrolled Diabetes Complications and How to Reverse them. The summit started with a prayer by Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee.

The summit featured an expert panel of professionals, including Periodontal Care Dentist – Dr. Asmath Noor, Nephrologist – Dr. Arvind Mehta, Retina specialist – Dr. Hema Ramkumar, Medical Digital Innovator – Dr. Anil Patil, Endocrinologists/Neurologist – Dr. Rohini Joshi, Wellness 360/Weight Loss – Dr. Jay Amin, Oncologist (Healing Soul and body) – Dr. Draupadi Talreja, and a Millet influencer – Chhavi Chawla and demonstration of Millet Khichdi by Yatri Shukla – a Food Scientist. All The speakers discussed how uncontrolled diabetes can cause serious health complications and emphasized that effective management and lifestyle changes, including diet, can help prevent or even reverse the condition.

The summit also featured a powerful play titled “A Sweet Concern”, presented by Saahas for Cause, a non-profit organization. The play depicted the emotional and psychological challenges diabetes patients and their families face due to the mood swings associated with the condition. It provided a realistic portrayal of how diabetes can disrupt family life, further enriching the summit’s focus on the human side of the disease. It is a family disease.

Showcasing a diabetes-friendly meal was served for lunch. The presence of Millet as a primary ingredient sparked much interest, and the discussion centered on how millet’s high fiber content can support blood sugar management.

The event also included an interactive component. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions and engage in a lively discussion with the specialists, ensuring that the information was accessible and practical. The specialists stressed that with proper management and awareness, individuals living with diabetes can significantly reduce the risk of complications and improve their overall quality of life.

The event was a resounding success, with the organizing team receiving praise from both attendees and speakers for its smooth execution and informative content. The conveners of the summit—Charu Shivakumar (President of GOPIO-LA and GOPIO-International Co-Chair for Women’s Affairs), Aparna Hande (GOPIO-International Co-Chair for Health and Wellness Council), and Rani Kuusto (GOPIO-International Co-Chair for Women’s Affairs)—worked tirelessly alongside the rest of the organizing committee to ensure the event’s success.

GOPIO-International Global Ambassador and Presidential Candidate for the upcoming GOPIO elections, Prakash Shah, attended the event and praised the conveners for their hard work. GOPIO-International President Lal Motwani, and Dr. Vimal Goyal (GOPIO-International Health and Wellness Chair) called to congratulate the organizing team. GOPIO-International Vice President/Treasurer Kewal Kanda, and GOPIO-International Coordinator for North America Ashok Madan, supported the event, ensuring its smooth operation and overall success.

GOPIO-LA extends its appreciation and special thanks to all the sponsors for their generous support, the technical support team, and especially the attendees without which this event would be an empty shell. GOPIO-LA is indebted to Excel Foundations USA, Global Peace Foundation Inc., SMAP-LA, GOPIO-International, GOPIO-New York, NFIA, Peace Center of LA, Rajput Association of America, and VHPA-LA and Vendors for their unconditional support.

The organizers presented appreciation Medals to the speakers and event managers and Trophies to the Conveners for their dedication. City of Cerritos Mayer, Mr. Naresh Solanki, and City of Artesia Mayor Pro-Tem – Ali Sajjad Taj presented Proclamations to the conveners. Goodie bags were distributed to attendees as a token of appreciation.

The success of this year’s Diabetes Summit demonstrates the ongoing commitment of GOPIO-LA to raising awareness about health issues and empowering the community. The chapter looks forward to continuing this important work in the years to come, offering valuable resources and education to improve the health and well-being of the Indian diaspora in the United States.

