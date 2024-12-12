Artesia Chamber Of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce hosts memorable annual installation party

The Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation Party was a resounding success, held on Monday, December 4, 2024, at the stunning Julio’s Banquet Hall in Artesia. Community leaders, business owners, and residents gathered to celebrate an evening filled with camaraderie, recognition, and inspiration.

The highlight of the evening was the installation of the new Board of Directors, officiated by the distinguished Mayor Tony Lima, who commended the Chamber for its unwavering commitment to Artesia’s thriving business community. Outgoing President Rohini Bedi delivered a heartfelt farewell speech, reflecting on her two years of leadership, which saw significant milestones such as introducing evening mixers, launching the Chamber’s podcast, and securing federal grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The event marked the official start of the leadership term for Shaila Patankar, the incoming President, and Parimal Shah, the incoming Vice President.

Shaila Patankar, in her speech, emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Chamber and thanked members and sponsors for their unwavering support. “Together, we’ve created a stronger, more connected community,” she said. “I’m excited to continue working with this incredible team to ensure Artesia remains a thriving hub for businesses and residents alike.”

Parimal Shah reflected on the Chamber’s accomplishments and outlined a vision for the future, focusing on innovation and inclusivity. “The Chamber is more than just a network; it’s a family,” he shared. “As we move forward, let’s aim even higher and work together to create new opportunities for growth and success.”

Thanks to May, who served as the emcee, the evening was filled with entertainment. Her engaging and lively style kept the audience captivated throughout the event. Adding to the fun were the exciting raffle gifts, which brought an extra layer of enjoyment for attendees.

The event also celebrated the Chamber’s partnerships, including collaborations with the Filipino Chambers and successful grand openings, such as Malabar Jewelers and Off the Charts, Artesia’s first cannabis store. A special moment was dedicated to recognizing the contributions of the Gold Sponsors: Chug LLC, Wallis Bank, CN Travel, and HAB Bank, whose generosity made much of the Chamber’s work possible.

Guests enjoyed a night of entertainment, fine dining, and networking. Notable attendees, such as Trustee Dr. Shin Liu and Cerritos College President/Superintendent Dr. Jose Ferro, appeared, adding prestige to the event.

The Chamber extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who attended and supported this remarkable evening, setting the stage for another year of growth and success for Artesia’s vibrant business community.