Ambassador Sreenivasan inaugurates registration for Global Malayalee Festival

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Ambassador T. P. Sreenivasan, a veteran diplomat and a former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, officially inaugurated the early registration for the first ever Malayalee Festival, during a virtual ceremony attended by leaders and representatives from over 52 countries on April 5th, 2025.

The Global Malayalee Festival is planned to be held at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on August 15 and 16, 2025. Describing the Festival as the largest ever Malayalees Sangamam, where Malayalees from all over the world are expected to be part of and celebrate the culture, traditions, and accomplishments of the Malayalee community, the organizers have urged people of Malayalee origin “to join in this great festival of global Malayalees in our beautiful homeland, God’s Own Country.”

Ambassador T. P. Sreenivasan, Chief Patron of Global Malayalee Festival, while extending his whole-hearted support and urging all Malayalees to be part of the event, said, “This Festival is not in the name of any organization; anyone could participate in it independently without any affiliation.”

Global Malayalee Festival has the support of the Kerala Government. Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas, along with Central Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien are expected to attend. Other dignitaries expected to attend are representatives of the Royal family in the Gulf, senior political leaders, and industry executives.

The Festival is a way of connecting the growing diaspora of Malayalees living outside Kerala with their cultural heritage by organizing events such as the Global Malayalee Trade, Technology and Investment Meet, Miss Global Malayalee Beauty Pageant, and Global Malayalee Ratna Awards. Additionally, we work to support charitable activities in Kerala, with a focus on assisting underprivileged individuals and providing them with the necessary support.

The major events of the festival include, First Ever Global Malayalee Trade and Technology Meet, the First Ever Miss Global Malayalee Pageant, and the recognition of Malayalees all over the World with the Global Malayalee Ratna Awards, during a concluding ceremony, on the last night, which will be attended by several special guests.

Global Malayalee Trade, Technology and Investment Meet is a major focus of the Festival, which will bring global leaders, visionaries, and innovations under the dynamic themes of Innovation, Sustainability, and Digital Transformation.

Referring to the other two major events that are part of the Festival, Miss Global Malayalee Pageant and Global Malayalee Ratna Awards, Andrew Pappachen, Chief Executive Officer of the Festival said, “Global Malayalee Festival is for every Malayalee around the World, especially the new generation born and brought up in a foreign country giving them an opportunity to explore their heritage and link with the Malayalee culture.

The Miss Global Malayalee pageant gives opportunities for young girls to participate in events and display their talents. The Global Malayalee Ratna Award will recognize the most accomplished new Generation Malayalees around the World. Global Malayalee Festival is an opportunity to link with Malayalees in other parts of the world, and therefore, your attendance will benefit you and the future generations.”

Abdullah Manjeri said, “The Meet will feature keynote addresses from thought leaders, interactive workshops, and panel discussions enriched by expert insights and actionable strategies. Networking opportunities will enable participants to connect with industry pioneers, fostering collaborations that transcend borders.”

Early registration is open until May 15th with a 20% discount, which includes two two-night stays and all the meals, which is Rs.20,000 for a single, Rs.26,400 for double, and Rs.6,400 for each child. Malayalees, particularly businesspeople and youth worldwide, are encouraged to register for the Global Festival of Malayalees.

To register online, you may visit the web: www.globalmalayaleefestival.com