Bollywood’s superstar Hrithik Roshan ignites Holi festival

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Windy City was drenched in a kaleidoscope of colors and electrified by Bollywood charisma as Rangotsav 2025, America’s biggest Holi bash, welcomed superstar Hrithik Roshan for an unforgettable meet-and-greet on April 12, 2025, at the National India Hub in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb.

The fifth stop of Hrithik’s whirlwind USA tour, this celebration drew over 3,000+ attendees from diverse Asian and multicultural backgrounds, all adorned in colorful attire, to revel in the joyous spirit of Holi. The event also saw dignitaries like Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and Consul General Sanjiv Pal from the Consulate General of India grace the stage.

Rangotsav 2025’s Chicago stop was a milestone in Hrithik Roshan’s USA tour, which also included Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, New Jersey, and Bay Area San Jose, CA. The event’s seamless execution, vibrant performances, and Hrithik’s genuine warmth left an indelible mark.

Organized by 3 Sixty Shows and AP Square, with national sponsors and Local promoters Gaurav Tutaja from Rajshi Events and Bhavna Modi from Manpasand.

Rangotsav 2025 was more than just a Holi celebration; it was a cultural extravaganza that showcased the best of Indian heritage through music, dance, and community spirit. Attendees enjoyed traditional Holi activities like color throwing, indulged in Holi-themed culinary delights, and danced to Hrithik’s iconic songs. The event’s highlight was the talk show segment, where Hrithik shared insights into his illustrious career and upcoming projects.

The event, emceed by Rex D’Souza and Zak Khan, featured performances by dance academies like Shirlzar Dance Company. The sound and screen production, expertly handled by Dimple, ensured a flawless experience.

Hrithik Roshan Talk show was emceed by Saba Azad. The Chicago event highlighted Hrithik’s 42 minutes stage presence a masterclass in humility and connection. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Thank you, Chicago, for making me feel so special today. I feel like a giant. I’m going behind the camera for my next film, Krrish 4, and I need all your blessings.”

He also teased his next release, War 2, set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025, praising co-star Junior NTR for his acting prowess and culinary skills. “War 2 is bigger, better, and I’m really proud of it,” Hrithik declared, igniting excitement among fans.

Hrithik’s connection with Chicago was palpable. “I love Chicago; it’s amazing. My stomach is full of your pizzas, and the air here feels so good,” he enthused, promising to return. His speech resonated deeply as he shared his vision for the next 25 years: “I want my next 25 years to be a journey of becoming, learning, failing, and rising again.

The award ceremony honored community leaders for their outstanding contributions, with Hrithik personally felicitating luminaries such as Amit Amin and Dave Patel for their hospitality excellence, Deephti Karlapudi for humanitarian service, Sai Ravi Suribhotla for leadership in real estate, Gulzar Singh for shaping Chicago’s skyline, Dhitu Bhagvankar for entrepreneurial event, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere.

The event’s success was a testament to the tireless efforts of organizers Gaurav Tuteja, Bhavna Modi, Payal Shah, smog others.

Syed Sabahat Jamal was the head of security for the movement & coordination of Bollywood’s superstar “Hrithik Roshan”.

“Rango in Chicago with Hrithik Roshan is that he graciously interacted with fans, shaking hands, signing autographs, and posing for selfie photos with a friendly demeanor that particularly charmed youngsters and kids, politeness, making every moment a success.

