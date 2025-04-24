Inner Light, Outer Unity: BAPS celebrates Ram Navami and Swaminarayan Jayanti

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Devotees across North America gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandirs to celebrate the auspicious birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Bhagwan Shri Ram with deep spiritual fervor and devotion.

Observed on the Hindu calendric day of Chaitra Sud 9—which fell on April 6 in 2025—these sacred birthdays commemorate the earthly manifestations of Bhagwan Shri Ram and Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan.

Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered for his exemplary virtues of righteousness, compassion, and courage,

This year’s celebration embraced the theme “Unity Begins Within,” encouraging introspection and the cultivation of unity in one’s spiritual life, family, and community.

In observance of the occasion, thousands of devotees across the continent undertook nirjala upvaas (a waterless fast) and engaged in continuous jap and dhun, chanting the sacred name of God throughout the day. These spiritual observances fostered a deep atmosphere of devotion and mindfulness, reinforcing the personal inner transformation at the heart of the celebration’s theme.

The festivities across BAPS Mandirs featured a blend of devotional rituals and cultural programs. From aarti and abhishek rituals to joyous processions, each element resonated with spiritual energy and reverence. Children and youth led inspiring cultural performances, including devotional dances, musical presentations, and thoughtful skits that portrayed the lives and messages of Bhagwan Shri Ram and Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan.

At the heart of the programs were the four pillars of unity—mahima (glory), milan (togetherness), madad (support), and maafi (forgiveness). These were vividly illustrated through stories from the Ramayan and the Swaminarayan tradition. Shabri’s unwavering faith embodied mahima, Sugriva’s alliance with Ram reflected madad, and Kaikeyi’s redemption demonstrated maafi. Parallel narratives from Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s interactions with devotees like Dada Khachar, Jivan Koli, and Jhinabhai Thakor illustrated the same virtues in everyday life.

Swamis offered impactful discourses on these themes, emphasizing the relevance of these values in navigating modern challenges and nurturing harmonious relationships.

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth, by fostering values of faith, service, and global harmony. BAPS runs on the dedication and commitment of tens of thousands of full-time and part-time volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds who contribute millions of volunteer hours annually. In more than 100 communities in North America and 3,500 communities worldwide, BAPS plays a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing Indian traditions and values of Hindu culture while addressing the spiritual, moral, and social challenges in the world.

