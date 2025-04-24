AACIO celebrates Dr. Navin Nanda Legacy

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions organized by the American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO), during the annual American College of Cardiology’s (ACC), co-hosted by the Indian American Medical Association-IL and International Society of Cardiovascular Ultrasound (ISCU), was held recently in Chicago,

The medical and scientific event, attended by over 200 medical professionals and leaders from across the United States, featured state-of-the-art lectures and four young investigator awards.

A highlight of the annual was the announcement of the ACC’s Distinguished Award for International Service, named in perpetuity in honor of Dr. Navin C. Nanda, MD, FACC. This is the first time that ACC has named one of its most distinguished and prestigious annual awards not only after an eminent US Cardiologist of Indian Origin, but also for any Cardiologist born outside the USA.

On behalf of the American College of Cardiology, Board of Trustees, Brynne MacCann, Director of ACC Philanthropy, attended the meeting to congratulate Dr. Nanda and expressed her gratitude to AACIO for their support.

On behalf of the ACC Board of Trustees, MacCann, in her message said, “The ACC Board of Trustees is thankful to AACIO for nominating and supporting the International Service Award in Dr. Nanda’s name, recognizing his pioneering work in echocardiography and dedication to education and mentorship. This award will continue to inspire future generations of cardiovascular leaders.”

AACIO President Rakesh Sharma, said, “We’re proud to recognize ACC’s decision to establish this prestigious award in Dr. Nanda’s name, a testament to his enduring legacy. His groundbreaking work and tireless efforts in mentoring have left a lasting impact.”

Dr. Nanda expressed his gratitude, stating, “The designation of the ACC International Service Award in my name is the most meaningful achievement in my career. I’m grateful to the ACC Board and AACIO Executive Committee, especially Dr. Sharma, for their support.”

Dr. Nanda, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine, is recognized worldwide as the “Father of Modern Echocardiography” for his pioneering contributions not only in adult but also pediatric and fetal echocardiography.

ACCIO, founded in 1986, is a foremost organization that represents the interests of almost 6,000 Cardiologists of Indian Origin practicing in the United States.

The inaugural Navin C. Nanda International Service Award will be presented at ACC’s Annual Scientific Session in 2026 in New Orleans, LA.