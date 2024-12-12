(Pat) Ashok Patnaik to run for Cerritos City Council – March 2025

My name is (Pat) Ashok Patnaik and I am a candidate for Cerritos City Council—2025.

My family has lived in Cerritos for more than 25 years, and we love living here. As a community member, I have been blessed to serve the residents in several appointed positions – a combined aggregate of 14 years.

They include Commissioner for Parks and Recreation, Commissioner for Economic Development, member of Safety Committee, member of Bond Measures and a team member for the Recruitment for Cerritos College foundation.

I am a commercial banker with emphasis on helping and supporting small businesses. I have a mechanical engineering degree with an MBA from Pepperdine University.

I intend to provide bipartisan leadership that will be ethical, transparent and accountable.

My top three priorities include keeping the residents safe by working closely with the Sheriff station, and work with the schools to ensure that our children are provided the necessary resources and support mechanisms they need to be successful. I will also continue to support active senior services to enhance their day-to-day lives&.

