BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav Honors 100,000 BAPS Volunteers for Five Decades of Selfless Services

AHMEDABAD: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha recently commemorated 50 years of volunteerism through the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This grand event honored 100,000 volunteers for their selfless service over five decades, showcasing the global impact of seva and spirituality. Key highlights include mesmerizing performances, stunning visual projections across a 160×140-meter field, and inspiring speeches by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi (via video message), Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The evening’s celebrations united individuals of all ages and walks of life, reaffirming the legacy of selfless service inspired by BAPS spiritual leaders. From captivating performances to inspiring addresses, the event highlighted the transformative impact of seva (selfless service) on individuals, communities, and society at large.

The program began with a ceremonious welcome for His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, who arrived at the stadium in a beautifully crafted chariot. As the chariot advanced along the periphery of the stadium, a symbolic performance was performed by nearly 800 children and youth karyakars dressed in 550 handcrafted floral petals and 225 beads, which took nearly four months to prepare. This heartfelt tribute and welcome beautifully expressed the volunteers’ connection with Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Themed ‘Seed, Tree, Fruit,’ the event celebrated the journey of volunteers over the past 100 years. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav program was divided into three segments—Seed, Tree, and Fruit—each symbolizing the evolution and impact of BAPS volunteerism.

The Seed segment showcased the nurturing of the selfless service tradition, initiated by Shastriji Maharaj and Yogiji Maharaj, and structured by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who established organized platforms for volunteers. The Tree segment illustrated how these seeds of service blossomed into a global volunteer force, with stories of resilience and unwavering dedication to initiatives such as education, family unity, and humanitarian efforts. Special tributes were paid to women volunteers for their steadfast contributions. The Fruit segment celebrated the transformative outcomes of volunteerism, highlighting the global reach of BAPS through humanitarian projects and the lives it has touched.

The event underscored the unparalleled unity and dedication of volunteers, from large-scale festival management to individual acts of life-saving service, reflecting the boundless spirit of seva that continues to inspire millions worldwide. Each segment of the program was brought to life with mesmerizing performances by 2,000 artists, dazzling visual projections across a 160×140-meter screen, 70 projectors, and innovative uses of 100,000 pre-programmed wristbands that lit up in unison.

Key dignitaries, including Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi (via video message), Union Home Minister of India, Shri Amit Shah, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, shared their reflections on the volunteers’ contributions and the values they embody. The program also featured touching personal stories of volunteers who had made extraordinary sacrifices in service to society.

The celebration culminated in the Maha Arti, performed by 100,000 volunteers under the open sky, and a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the Ahmedabad skyline. The Golden Anniversary Celebration was not only a tribute to the past but also a call to action for the future. As Mahant Swami Maharaj blessed the gathering, he reminded everyone of the importance of seva in creating a harmonious and prosperous world. The event left volunteers and attendees inspired to continue their efforts with renewed vigor.

Key Quotes

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

“May it be the Gujarat Earthquake, a landslide in Uttarakhand, or COVID relief efforts, the dedicated workforce of BAPS serves for the betterment of humanity. When the decision was taken to rescue the Indians trapped in Ukraine, a large number of Indians reached Poland from Ukraine. At that time, I spoke to a BAPS saint at midnight. I urged them to help the Indians who were reaching Poland. Overnight, BAPS volunteers from all over Europe came forward to help, and I greatly appreciate it. The volunteers of BAPS are highlighting India’s influence across the world. Recently, the temple constructed by BAPS in Abu Dhabi has showcased India’s spiritual strength to the world. We must further promote initiatives like the ‘Ghar Sabha’ campaign for family harmony introduced by Pramukh Swami Maharaj.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah:

“Pramukh Swami Maharaj has often told me in various situations, ‘Bhagwan will make everything right,’ and that strength has always stayed with me. By constructing over 1,200 mandirs across India and abroad, Pramukh Swami Maharaj has worked to keep Indian culture alive. I wholeheartedly bow to the Guru tradition from Shastriji Maharaj to Mahant Swami Maharaj.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel:

“Today’s program is an inspiring celebration of the creation of a new India. The BAPS organization is undertaking the monumental task of spreading the works of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and promoting the eternal values of Sanatan Hindu Dharma across the world.”

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj:

“Since morning, I have been remembering the volunteers, performing their pujan, and prostrating to them. You are my hands and feet, tirelessly serving, and I offer my respects to all volunteers.”