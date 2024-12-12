Diet for Diabetes: Embracing a Holistic Approach to Health

Dr. Indrajeet Tyagi and Dr. Iranna Hirapur

Living with diabetes is difficult for everyone. Therefore, by implementing modifications to your food and lifestyle, you can improve your general health and successfully manage diabetes. In our holistic approach, you need to follow a balanced diet with appropriate nutritional strategy, and a healthy lifestyle. According to holistic approach, diabetes is caused by an imbalance in the Doshas, particularly the Kapha Dosha. Imbalances in the Doshas disrupt the natural flow of energy and lead to various health conditions, including diabetes. By understanding the Doshic imbalances associated with diabetes, one can provide valuable insights into dietary and lifestyle modifications to restore balance.

How to balance the Doshas through Dietary Choices

Holistic approach recognizes that each individual has a unique constitution and imbalances in specific Doshas. For diabetes management, holistic dietary recommendations aim to balance the Kapha Dosha, which is associated with diabetes. This involves reducing heavy, oily, and sweet foods, and favoring lighter, drier, and bitterer tastes. Foods such as bitter gourd, fenugreek, and turmeric are often recommended for their balancing effects on the Doshas and blood sugar regulation.

What are the Diet recommendations for Diabetes?

Holistic diet strongly emphasizes the consumption of whole, natural/unprocessed foods that are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals and fibers and free from chemical additives. The foods should be less sugary, contain unhealthy fats, and aid to control diabetes. Eating the right foods for diabetes means eating a variety of healthy foods from all the food groups:

Fruits such as apples, berries, and citrus fruits and vegetables like kale, broccoli, okra, avocados and others. Fruits contain natural sugar that are considered low to medium on the glycemic index and are also good sources of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Plant compounds, including quercetin, chlorogenic acid, and Gallic acid, which may help reduce blood sugar and protect against diabetes

All kinds of beans and lentils are rich in magnesium, fiber, and protein that may be able to help lower blood sugar. Adding black beans or chickpeas to a rice meal significantly reduced post meal blood sugar levels compared with eating rice alone. Green gram, lentils, pigeon peas, horse gram can be taken as a source of proteins. Green peas, black gram, legumes are not considered very healthy and their use must be limited.

Whole grains such as whole wheat, brown rice, barley, quinoa, oats and oat bran. The high soluble fiber and bran content of grains have been shown to have significant blood sugar-reducing properties. Complex carbohydrates, fiber, and protein can be derived from whole grains and legumes, which are valuable. They provide sustained energy release and help maintain stable blood sugar levels. It is advised to eat at least 1-year-old grains since it helps in reducing the extra moisture content in the grains, which can produce kapha Dosha. Use of barley Jawar and Bajra are also helpful.

Proteins are found in nuts, nut butter, chia seeds, flax seeds beans, lentils, and tofu. Non-vegetarians can use lean meats, chicken, turkey, fish, and eggs. Consuming various types of tree nuts, and peanuts throughout the day as part of a low carb diet reduced fasting and post meal blood sugar levels.

Totally avoid milk and dairy products. Nonfat or low-fat dairy products such as milk, yogurt can be used in limited quantity. Fermented foods such as Idli, Vada, Dosa, cheese, kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles contain health-promoting compounds, including probiotics, minerals, and antioxidants. Research associates these compounds with improved blood sugar and insulin sensitivity. Ghee in adequate quantity can be taken.

Herbal teas and beverages such as green tea, chamomile tea, and herbal blends composed of fenugreek or holy basil can contribute to the regulation of blood sugar levels, facilitate digestion, and support overall wellness.

What herbs and spices to incorporate for blood sugar control?

Scientific findings indicate that many herbs and spices like cinnamon, fenugreek, ginger, and holy basil, possess anti-diabetic effects, improving both insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. Including herbs and spices in your diet can assist in managing blood sugar levels.

Do portion sizes and meal timings matter in diabetes control?

In addition to food choices, holistic approach also emphasizes the importance of portion sizes and meal timings for diabetes management. Small and frequent meals are totally misgiving. It is always advisable to have only two meals per day because frequent eating many a times a day leads to insulin resistance.

What are the additional lifestyle tips for managing diabetes?

Regular Exercise and Physical Activity – Engaging in regular exercise and physical activities that suit your body type and individual preferences like walking, yoga, swimming, or any exercise that benefits your heart, enhances insulin sensitivity, and supports a good body weight.

Stress Management Techniques – Blood sugar levels can be greatly influenced by stress. Therefore, handling stress by utilizing different methods like meditation, practicing deep breaths, and participating in activities that enhance relaxation and mental health.

Importance of Adequate Sleep and Rest – Getting sufficient sleep and rest is essential for overall health and diabetes management. For that, you need to establish a regular sleep schedule, practice good sleep hygiene, and create a calm and soothing sleep environment. Getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night supports optimal hormone balance, metabolism, and overall well-being.

Healthy diet and lifestyle allows you to address diabetes in a holistic and personalized way. By eating whole, unprocessed foods help balancing the Doshas. Incorporating herbs and spices in your diet and a mindful eating routine can support your blood sugar control and overall health. Remember to seek personalized advice and recommendations from a trained diet specialist. Managing diabetes can be approached holistically by taking care of not only your physical body but also your mind and spirit to have improvement in health and a heightened level of satisfaction with your overall life.

(Authors: Dr. Indrajeet Tyagi, M. R. Medical College, Kalaburagi, Karnataka and Dr Iranna S. Hirapur, MD, DM (Cardiology) Interventional Cardiologist at Heart Foundation, Kalaburagi, Karnataka)