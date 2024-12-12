Flax Seeds Dry Chutney Powder

Madhumati Tyagi

Flax seeds are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, and are useful in reducing blood cholesterol.

Flax seeds are very good for people with diabetes, heart and digestive issues. Flax seeds help reducing hunger, appetite, and lowering the risk of certain cancers. Use this chutney powder when you eat all kinds of Rotis, Chapatis, and Rice.

The South Indian favorite way is to eat their hot rice, or hot rotis, or hot Chapatis with this Chutney powder by mixing it with some ghee, sesame/peanut/Safflower oil and even with Dal and other Subjis. When the Roti, Chapati and rice are of normal temperature then they eat this chutney powder with yogurt or buttermilk.

Ingredients:

Flax seeds – 100 grams

Dry red Chili powder – 3 table spoon/ as per desired taste

Salt – as per desired taste

Garlic – 15 cloves/ as per desired taste

Method

In a deep pan add the flaxseed and on low flame start roasting the seeds. Keep the flame low and stir continuously since the seeds will pop later regularly. Once the popping stops switch off the flame. You will get a nice aroma of toasted seeds and the seeds will have a crunch.

Transfer to a plate and let them cool completely.

Once the flaxseeds cool transfer to the mixer and grind the flaxseeds only.

Once most of the seeds are ground, add the garlic, red chili powder and salt.

Grind the mixture again. The whole mix will not be dry it will be a little oily.

Transfer to a bowl, check the salt and chili powder, and adjust. Later store it in an airtight container, use a dry spoon to get the chutney out of the container.