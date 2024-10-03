3 reasons why now might be a great time to buy a new home

Here are 3 compelling reasons why now may be the ideal time to purchase a new home in Mountain House.

Let Interest Rate Incentives Work for You

While fixed-rate mortgages have been popular for years, now may be the time to consider variable rates, which can offer lower initial payments and the opportunity to refinance if fixed interest rates eventually drop.

Shea Mortgage™ has a 2-1 Buydown Program for a limited time to buy down the payment rate at Mountain House. This program can help ease your financial commitment in the first two years of homeownership.

Take advantage of the Buydown Program, available on Quick Move-In homes financed with Shea Mortgage that can close escrow by 12/31/2024. With this program, you can benefit from a temporary reduction in mortgage payments. Learn more at SheaHomes.com/Mountain-House.

Not Just Curb Appeal, Community Appeal

A neighborhood goes beyond the walls of your home; it encompasses a broad spectrum that includes your school district, community engagement, and recreational/social opportunities. At Mountain House, this broader perspective reveals how genuinely remarkable this neighborhood is.

Shea Homes Mountain House resident, Ameya P. explains “You’re not just getting a house. The house comes with neighbors, a great community… great parks.” Here, our pedestrian-friendly community thrives on its tight-knit, multi-generational dynamic.”

Step outside, and you’ll find yourself immersed in the neighborhood. With nearby hiking trails, bike paths, and parks, there’s no shortage of recreational, social, and community opportunities to enjoy daily.

Embrace the tranquility of our neighborhood and relax in comfort. Beyond these immediate benefits, homes in such desirable locations hold broad appeal, from the curb to the community.

Why Buy New

The Shea Homes’ Langston neighborhood includes contemporary appliance packages and many smart home features–amenities that are not available in most resale homes.

When there are fewer new construction homes on the market, those looking to upgrade to a larger space or downsize to a smaller one may face a slim supply of market availability. Demand in the Bay Area is expected to intensify, as has been true throughout the state of California. Plus, when you choose to buy a new home, you won’t have to worry about the cost of fixing up an older one. All new Shea homes come with a warranty and a builder with a proven reputation of standing behind it.

