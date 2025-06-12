From the Himalayas to Hollywood: The inspiring journey of Suren Sapkota

Riyaz Khan

India Post News Service

Suren Sapkota’s remarkable journey begins in the tranquil foothills of the majestic Himalayas in Nepal and stretches all the way to the vibrant and competitive real estate markets of Hollywood and Southern California. His story is one of perseverance, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of the American Dream.

With over 11 years of dedicated experience in real estate, Suren has built a stellar reputation serving a diverse clientele across Southern California. His passion for real estate, rooted in a deep desire to help others find a sense of home and opportunity, has driven him to excel in various sectors, including residential, commercial, Business sales & purchase & leasing, property acquisitions, and investment sales.

Specializing in cities such as Artesia, Cerritos, Los Angeles, Irvine and South Orange County and surrounding areas, Suren has successfully assisted hundreds of families, entrepreneurs, and investors—many of them newly arrived immigrants—navigate the complexities of the American real estate market. His goal has always been more than just closing deals; it is about helping people plant roots, build wealth, and thrive in their new environment.

“My motto is simple,” says Sapkota. “Be honest with your clients, offer seamless service with diligence, care, and integrity, and give 100% in fulfilling their dreams. I believe in long-term strategies built on trust and relationships. Most of my business comes from referrals, which is the greatest compliment one can receive.”

Suren’s deep cultural sensitivity and multilingual skills have made him a go-to agent for a wide range of communities, particularly those from South Asia. Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, a business owner seeking the perfect location, or an investor looking for promising opportunities, Suren brings unmatched local expertise and a personalized approach to every transaction.

Operating from his full-service office on Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, CA, Suren leads a dedicated team of professionals under the banner of Sapkota Realty. His firm is known for its comprehensive real estate solutions, Full Real Estate Services – from market analysis and property management to investment consulting and relocation services.

Suren Sapkota can be reached at (714) 709-1586 or by email at Suren@Sapkotarealty.com. His journey from the Himalayas to Hollywood is not just a tale of success—it’s a testament to what can be achieved through passion, integrity, and a heart committed to service.