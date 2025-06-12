Pelling – “Little princess of Nature’s kingdom in Sikkim”

Pelling is a small town located in the West district of Sikkim, at an altitude of 2,150 meters (7,200 feet) above sea level. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Sikkim, known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas and the famous Kanchenjunga peak, the third-highest mountain in the world. Formerly covered by a dense wild forest that was a haven for many native wild creatures, this destination has evolved into a place loved by adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers and has become the second biggest tourist hotspot in Sikkim after Gangtok.

Pelling is a base for various treks in the region. Its surrounding areas are still a virgin territory that offers alpine vegetation and numerous waterfalls lining the hillside and is occasionally covered in a thick blanket of snow during winter. Pelling also offers adventure activities such as mountain biking, rock climbing, village tours, meditation, and trekking, making it an ideal holiday destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. Moreover, the town is also home to several ancient Buddhist monasteries and temples, including the famous Pemayangtse Monastery.

Other popular tourist attractions in Pelling include the Khecheopalri Lake, considered a sacred lake by the locals and surrounded by dense forests and hills, and the Rabdentse Ruins, which was once the capital of the former Kingdom of Sikkim. Pelling also hosts the Khangchendzonga Festival every year, named after Sikkim’s guardian deity. In addition to its scenic beauty and cultural festivals, the town has several local eateries and restaurants serving the authentic traditional cuisine of Sikkim, a blend of Tibetan, Nepalese, and Bhutanese cuisine.

Pelling has various accommodation options, from budget-friendly hotels to luxurious resorts catering to all budgets. The best time to visit Pelling is during the summer, from March to May, and the autumn months, from September to November, when the weather is mild and pleasant.

Places to visit in Pelling

Pemayangtse Monastery: Pemayangtse Monastery is a highly revered Buddhist Monastery situated at Pemayangtse, in the Pelling region of Sikkim. One of the oldest monasteries of the state, it stands tall on a hilltop overlooking the historical Rabdentse ruins, the former capital of the Kingdom of Sikkim. Pemayangtse translates to ‘perfect, sublime lotus’ and is said to represent one of the four networks of nerves (vessels) in the human body. Dedicated to Padmasambhava (Guru Rinpoche who revived Buddhism in Tibet), the striking feature of this monastery are the statues of him and his consorts.

Rabdentse Ruins: On the lower hillock, South-East of Pemayangtse Monastery in Pelling, Sikkim, lies the old ruins of the Old Rabdentse Palace. Rabdentse was the second capital of Sikkim till 1814 AD . The old palace and the monastery are in complete ruins now and the Archeological survey of India is currently maintaining and undertaking work for its restoration.

Khecheopalri Lake: Located at an altitude of 1700 m above sea level, Khecheopalri Lake is a sacred place for both Buddhists and Hindus which is a part of the famous Buddhist pilgrimage circuit. It is situated in the Khecheopalri Village in the West Sikkim district. The name of the lake, Khecheopalri, was originally known as, ‘Kha-Chot-Palri’, which refers to the heaven of Lord Padmasambhava. Popularly considered as a ‘wish fulfilling lake’, many people visit it from around the globe in the hope of getting their wishes fulfilled.

Kanchenjunga Falls: Kanchenjunga Falls, located in the West Sikkim district of the Indian state of Sikkim, is a breathtaking natural attraction nestled amidst the lush greenery of the Himalayan foothills. Named after the majestic Kanchenjunga mountain range, the third-highest peak in the world, these falls are renowned for their scenic beauty, pristine surroundings, and cascading waters that create a mesmerizing spectacle.

Glass Skywalk: The Glass Skywalk is India’s first ever skywalk, set in the picturesque town of Pelling in Northeast Sikkim. Built at an astounding height of 7200 feet, this colossal structure allows tourists to look down several thousand feet in the air, from the peak to the very bottom of mountains. The Glass Skywalk is not for the fainthearted, or for people with vertigo as walking on transparent glass at such heights can be spine-chilling!.

Rimbi Waterfalls: Located just 5 km from Darap Village and 12 km from Pelling, Rimbi Waterfalls stands as a picturesque gem near Pelling. Situated close to Darap Village, it holds a prominent position among the famous waterfalls in Pelling, captivating visitors with its natural beauty. Cascading over the Rimbi River on the route to Khecheopalri Lake and Yuksam, Rimbi Waterfalls showcases its spectacular charm during the summer months, attracting numerous tourists.

Best time to visit Pelling

The best time to visit Pelling is from March to May and from September to November, which are respectively spring and autumn seasons. During these months, the weather is pleasant, with clear skies, making it an ideal destination for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

How to reach Pelling

The nearest airport from Pelling is Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal which is around 160 kilometers from it. This airport offers regular flights to and from several major cities of India such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.