34 killed in Telangana chemical factory blast: CM Reddy visits site, seeks detailed report

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited Sigachi Pharma Industries in Sangareddy district, where at least 34 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a deadly explosion a day ago.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting and directed officials to submit a detailed investigation report into the cause of the blast.

While interacting with factory authorities, Chief Minister Reddy asked, “Don’t conclude with assumption or general opinion. I need specific reasons for this accident. Only then can we address what happened here today.”

The Chief Minister also enquired about the treatment status and hospital expenses of the injured victims.

He said, “How many people are unskilled and skilled labour? Have you segregated the number of skilled and unskilled workers who died after the blast?”

Revanth Reddy emphasised that such incidents should serve as a learning point for both the government and industry stakeholders. “We need to focus on what instructions we must give to avoid similar problems in other industries like this. There are two things we need from this: first, a detailed report, and second, accountability,” he further said.

He directed the officials not to rely on earlier inspections or reports and insisted on fresh evaluations by new experts.

The Chief Minister also referred to possible compliance lapses by the industry and called for a review of past notices and penalties. So far, 34 people have lost their lives in the explosion and rescue operations continued at the site of the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP appoints N Ramchander Rao as Telangana State President