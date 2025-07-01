BJP appoints N Ramchander Rao as Telangana State President

HYDERABAD: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the party’s ideological and organisational base in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership has appointed N Ramchander Rao as the President of the Telangana State Unit, succeeding Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, said a release from the party.

This appointment signals the party’s clear intent to return to its foundational principles and reinforce its grassroots connection in the state. A veteran of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Ramchander Rao brings to the position a rare combination of ideological clarity, legal acumen, and decades of political experience, the release stated.

“A courageous student leader during the volatile 1970s and 1980s, Ramchander Rao rose to prominence at Osmania University by challenging the dominance of Leftist student organisations. In an era when Naxalite ideology had entrenched itself in the student union politics of the university, Rao led the ABVP’s counter-mobilisation with grit and resolve. Despite facing physical attacks, including a grievous assault in the university library that left him hospitalised for weeks, Rao remained undeterred and continued to fight for the nationalist cause on campus,” the release said.

His association with the ABVP spanned over a decade (1977-1985), during which he also served as the State Committee Member and City President while pursuing his studies in law and post-graduation. Born into a modest Brahmin family deeply rooted in the Osmania University academic community, Rao chose activism over comfort, and public service over personal safety, the party’s statement said.

Over the years, Ramchander Rao transitioned seamlessly into legal and public life. Starting his career in 1986 as a practising lawyer at the Nampally Criminal Courts and later the Andhra Pradesh High Court, he earned a reputation as one of the most respected legal voices in the state. He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2012, and today he represents clients across the Supreme Court, High Courts, and tribunals, while continuing to provide legal support to party workers and the organisation, according to the release.

Within the BJP, Rao has held several key positions, including BJYM Secretary, City Unit Vice President, State Convenor of the Legal Cell, National Legal Cell Member, State General Secretary, and Official Party Spokesperson.

His political acumen and ability to build consensus earned him a seat in the Telangana Legislative Council in 2015 from the graduates’ constituency covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts, as per the release.

According to the release, the party high command’s decision to elevate Ramchander Rao is being welcomed by senior leaders and the cadre alike, who view him as a unifying force with a deep understanding of both the party’s ideological vision and on-the-ground realities. He is known for his accessibility, humility, and unwavering loyalty to the party.

The release further stated “At a time when the BJP is looking to expand its footprint in Telangana, this appointment is a clear message: the party values commitment over charisma, substance over spectacle. While some detractors on social media have attempted to dismiss Shri Rao as a “low-profile” choice, those familiar with the party’s inner workings recognise his credibility, quiet influence, and unshakable dedication to the cause.”

The BJP Telangana unit also extended its heartfelt gratitude to the national leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Party President JP Nadda, for their decision.

“With Ramchander Rao at the helm, the party is confident of achieving new milestones and deepening its connect with the people of Telangana,” the release said. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana polls crucial test for BJP to gain foothold in the state