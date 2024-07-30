4 dead, several feared trapped as landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad

WAYANAD: Four people have been killed and several are feared trapped after massive landslides hit Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued in Kerala.

According to WIMS Medical College, 48 people are under treatment and four bodies have been received by them so far.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk, at around 3.49 am on Tuesday.

250 members of the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad’s Churalmala. An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot immediately, the officials said.

Two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17, and an ALH, will also be coordinating the rescue operations, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured all possible rescue operations to be coordinated in the landslides in Wayanad.

“Since the incident came to know, the government systems have been working in a unified manner. Ministers will reach Wayanad and lead the activities,” CM Vijayan said in a statement.

Health Minister Veena George said that in the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Health Department opened the district-level control room early in the morning. 8086010833 and 9656938689 can be contacted for emergency health services.

She said all hospitals, including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi, and Mananthavadi hospitals, are ready.

“In the night itself, all the health workers had arrived for service. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad,” the Health Minister said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Kerala, advances into most parts of northeast: IMD