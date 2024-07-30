ICW: Aditi Rao Hydari adds her charm to runway at Jayanti Reddy’s show

NEW DELHI: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show with her showstopper look on Day 6 of India Couture Week 2024.

On Monday, the ‘Heeramandi’ star walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy. She looked exquisite in a peplum top paired with a sharar. The ensemble is adorned with sequin embroidery. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace and kept her hair straight. For glam, she opted for a bold red lip colour.

Her walk added a regal touch to the runway at The Taj Palace, Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show ‘Heeramandi,’ where her Gajagamini walk went viral. ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar‘, features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

On working with Bhansali, Aditi earlier said, “He creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. He gets the best out of his actors. What makes ‘Heeramandi’ so special is that there are so many stories to tell, each about a very unique woman. And Sanjay Sir really gives a lot of dignity to his female characters and their stories.”

“He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of ‘Heeramandi’ and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him,” she added.

She will next appear in ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Lioness,’ which are currently in production. (ANI)

