“Absolutely gutted”: RCB batter Virat Kohli on Bengaluru stampede

BENGALURU: Following the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener and right-hand batter Virat Kohli expressed his grief, saying he is “absolutely gutted.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

“At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” Virat Kohli wrote in his post on Instagram.

Former South Africa captain and ex-RCB player, AB De Villiers, also reacted to the Bengaluru stampede.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today,” AB de Villiers posted on Instagram.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

“A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured,” the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, “11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident.”

RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While PBKS, in their second-ever final and first in 11 years–will have to continue their search for a maiden title. (ANI)

