“Ours is wherever we are together”: Alia Bhatt sizzles with her girl gang at best friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov. She has treated her fans with a glimpse of her gala time at the wedding.

On Wednesday, the ‘Jigra’ actor posted an album on Instagram featuring her ‘group of girls’, a picture of herself with the bride and her looks from the wedding.

Some pictures feature the bride with her bridesmaids and were clicked in different poses.

Alia looks stunning in a modern black strapless dress. Alia also shared pictures from another event where she was seen in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer, and cream skirt. She also wore a necklace, sunglasses, and a bag.

In one of the pictures, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also a close friend of Alia, was also there and clicked a selfie with Alia.

In another photo, Alia is all smiles as she poses with the newlyweds and her close friends.

Alia wore a colourful kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She added a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses for a fun, boho-chic feel.

Along with the post, she wrote an adorable note, “There’s nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life (@tanya.sg @d_angelov). The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride — and hearts fuller than we knew possible.Some places just feel like home – ours is wherever we are together (@akansharanjankapoor @meghnagoyal1 @kripamehta04 @rheachatterjee24 @devika.advani @dishakhatwani).”

Alia, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, left fans speechless with her outfit choices on the red carpet. For day one of her appearance, Alia chose a Schiaparelli gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

For the closing ceremony, the actress wore a custom Gucci saree–the brand’s first-ever made-to-order saree–which impressed fashion watchers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films’ acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. (ANI)

Also Read: Jigra trailer released: Alia Bhatt shines in action-packed prison break drama