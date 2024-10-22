AI to make significant mark in healthcare & education in India: Experts

NEW DELHI: As the country embarks on its journey to use artificial intelligence (AI) for empowering millions of people while democratising it, experts on Tuesday said that the technology has great potential and will make a significant mark in the sectors of healthcare and education.

From detecting diseases to analysing test results to manufacturing drugs, AI is making great strides in the healthcare sector. In the education sector, AI is enabling digital literacy, critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

“Healthcare and education are two sectors where you will see AI being able to do things that were not possible earlier,” said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia, at the NDTV World Summit 2024.

She also shared an example of a doctor having an AI Assistant who could track the latest developments in disease sectors globally.

In addition, Srivathsa said that “AI will make India celebrate diversity in languages”. She added that using AI people can learn languages other than English.

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – India Business Accenture (IBA) said that the pace of AI is growing rapidly in the country.

“AI is growing faster than what it can be put to use. We don’t have to worry about the pace of AI at the moment,” Sahu said.

“AI for me means Atmanirbhar India,” he said, stressing using AI for India.

Meanwhile, Srivathsa also informed how Shiksha Co-pilot, Microsoft’s generative AI assistant is helping teachers in Karnataka.

Launched last week, the Shiksha Copilot aims to improve learning outcomes and empower teachers to create comprehensive and personalised teaching resources.

“The software allows teachers in a government school to create a lesson plan for their students. In government schools, typically, you have children of different ages in the same classroom and they may have different skill levels, Srivathsa said.

“This allows teachers in Kannada to prepare a lesson plan for their students that is tailored to that particular student’s interest. That was impossible earlier,” she added.

