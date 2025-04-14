AICTE forms committee to embed AI across academic courses

NEW DELHI: In a move to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all streams of technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has established a committee to explore the lateral expansion of AI and applied AI beyond conventional programmes like BTech in Computer Science.

AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam informed that the committee is chaired by Anand Deshpande, Managing Director of Persistent Systems, and comprises experts from IITs, NITs, and other premier institutions specializing in AI.

“We are putting one more committee to introduce AI laterally across the programmes, especially Applied AI. The committee is chaired by Anand Deshpande… There are experts from IIT and NIT who also work in AI. We wanted them to advise how we can spread AI laterally, spread the curriculum in all streams,” Sitharam said.

As part of this initiative, AICTE has introduced AI in programs like BBA, BCA, and electrical engineering. The Chairman emphasized, “Everybody should understand Artificial Intelligence and data analytics. We have made a new curriculum for BBA and BCA. We have introduced AI in electrical engineering.”

AICTE is a national-level body responsible for accrediting and regulatory technical education in India.

The Chairman noted that faculty training has been prioritised to ensure effective teaching of AI.

“Our teachers should be trained… because one is AI teaching itself, and another is what is going to change–for example, students will submit assignments. How do you change the question so that they don’t simply copy it? They will utilize AI as a tool,” he said.

Declaring 2025 as the ‘Year of Artificial Intelligence, ‘ AICTE has launched several initiatives to promote AI in education. According to reports, the initiative aims to integrate AI across 14,000 colleges and empower 40 million students. Key elements include AI awareness campaigns, faculty development, and partnerships with leading tech companies.

AICTE currently revises its curriculum every two years through a structured process involving expert consultation. The Chairman stated, “We do (curriculum revision) every two years. For that you have to prepare a committee, you have to sit down with experts, like the entire process is repeated” (ANI)

Also Read: AICTE to Collaborate with CBSE to Train Students