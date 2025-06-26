Malabar Gold & Diamonds crosses 400 showrooms globally; aims to increase turnover to over USD 9 Billion

Milestone new showroom inaugurated in Noida, India

Charts an aggressive growth plan within India and globally to expand its presence to 15 countries

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally, proudly celebrates a major global milestone with the launch of its 400th showroom. The showroom was inaugurated by M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, in the presence of O. Asher, Managing Director – India Operations; K.P. Veerankutty, Group Executive Director; Salish Mathew, Group Chief Marketing Officer; P.K. Siraj, Head – Retail Operations (Rest of India); N.K. Jishad, Regional Head – North; and other senior management team members, customers & well-wishers.

This landmark expansion was marked by the opening of a new showroom at Noida, India, reinforcing the brand’s rapid global expansion.

The launch of Malabar’s 400th showroom is part of a broader, ambitious growth strategy aimed at deepening Malabar’s presence across India and globally. With a current turnover of USD 7.36 Billion and presence in 13 countries, the brand is targeting an exponential increase in revenue to USD 9 Billion and to open 60 showrooms expanding its presence to 15 countries and 22 States and 3 Union Territories India in the current FY.

As Malabar scales its retail footprint, it remains committed to generating employment, with plans to expand its global workforce to nearly 27,250 management team members: further solidifying its status as one of the world’s most trusted and responsible jewellery brands.

Mr. M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, “We are thrilled to mark the opening of our 400th showroom in Noida. This milestone is a testament to our growth ambitions and marks a significant step in our ever-expanding footprint across India and globally in the journey to be the No: 1 global jewellery retailer. I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to all our customers, management team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their contributions in making this occasion truly significant. We have a comprehensive business strategy in place targeting expanding with 60 new showrooms and manufacturing units, aiming for a turnover of USD 9 Billion in the current financial year, and committing an investment of over USD 600 Million to drive growth.”

‘We remain committed to redefining the jewellery shopping experience in a responsible and ethical manner while ensuring the utmost care and protection for our customers and their interests with every purchase. Our expansion will create additional 3,500 direct employment opportunities, in addition to supporting the large jewellery manufacturing ecosystem. Our operations are built on a foundation of complete transparency and strict compliance in addition to collaborating with trade bodies, financial houses, government regulators to make sure that our global operations are robust, trustworthy, and beyond reproach” commented Mr. Abdul Salam KP, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

‘’We are the largest jewellery retailer crafting, promoting, and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, heritage, and tradition to a global audience across 13 countries and an ambitious expansion plan is in place which involves strengthening our retail presence in existing regions with more showroom launches, as well as charting expansion into new countries such as New Zealand and Ireland in the current financial year, increasing our total presence into 15 countries”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Adding to this, Mr. Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said, “Malabar Gold & Diamonds is making great strides across India, which remains our biggest market and opportunity, and we have clear plans in place to continue the growth momentum. We will be strengthening our presence within existing and new states and union territories reaching a total of 22 States and 3 Union Territories by end of this financial year.

With a presence in 13 countries and a team of over 25,000 professionals, Malabar Gold & Diamonds serves more than 15 million customers annually. The brand offers over 1,00,000 jewellery designs with exclusive jewellery collections and continues to expand its global footprint with a strong focus on quality, design, and customer satisfaction.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is guided by its set of ‘Malabar Promises’, which include 100% value on gold and diamond exchange, transparent pricing, certified diamonds and gemstones, assured lifetime maintenance, and ethically sourced jewellery. These promises further reinforce Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ vision of becoming the world’s most preferred jeweller, blending traditional artistry with modern innovation to deliver an elevated, luxurious shopping experience for every customer.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment.

As a responsible brand, Malabar Group launches ‘The Hunger Free World’ initiative in 2022, envisioning a world free of hunger. Presently, the program operates numerous kitchens across India and Africa, providing around 70,000 nutritious meals daily across 81 locations. The Group also established 716 micro learning centers across India to provide basic education to impoverished children and facilitate their transition into formal schooling. So far 32,049 children have been enrolled in these centres, where they receive one year of foundational education to help them return to or begin formal education. Children who graduate high school will receive support for higher studies on campuses across various states, with additional scholarships available to girls as part of the Group’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

The ‘Grandma Home’ is another project by Malabar Group, which provides free accommodation to needy and destitute women. Currently, homes have been set up in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to establish similar facilities in Kerala, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The ESG goals of Malabar Group are periodically strengthened to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $7.36 billion, the company currently ranks as the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of 400 outlets spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 25,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

