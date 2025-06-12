Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils 2nd showroom in Canada at Surrey, British Columbia

India Post News Service

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 5th largest jewelry retailer globally with 402 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched their 2nd showroom in Canada at Surrey, British Columbia. The new showroom was inaugurated by Ms. Niki Sharma, Deputy Premier and Attorney General of British Columbia. In attendance were Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Faisal A.K, Head of Manufacturing at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Sakkeer P, Head of Merchandising & SCM at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head-North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Sharfaz N.K, Canada Business Head-Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other senior management team members, customers & well-wishers.

Located at Payal Business Center in Surrey, British Columbia, the showroom showcases an exclusively curated collection of over 20,000 jewelry designs in 18K, 21K & 22K Gold and diamond jewelry across over 25+ exclusive brands & collections from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The design portfolio also presents an extensive array of bridal jewelry, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear & office wear. Other amenities such as, the customized jewelry designing facility and ample parking is also available for shoppers.

“Continuing our journey of success in the international jewelry sector, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is proud to expand our presence in Canada with the launch of our 2nd showroom in Surrey. Our dedication to delivering an exceptional jewelry shopping experience, encompassing top-quality products and exemplary service, has been the driving force behind our ascent as one of the most premier international jewelry retailer and we are reinforcing our commitment to be the preferred shopping destination for jewelry lovers in Canada. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds inches steadily towards our goal of being the world’s no 1 jewelry retailer, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers and well-wishers for trusting in our vision,” commented Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

As part of the showroom’s inaugural offers, customers can enjoy zero deduction on exchange of their old 22K (916) gold jewelry purchased from anywhere for the latest designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The limited period offer is valid until 30th June 2025, giving customers a golden opportunity to own responsibly sourced, exquisite jewelry.

“We launched our first showroom in Canada at Mississauga, Ontario in 2023, and since then, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has rapidly established itself as a key player in the country’s jewelry landscape. With an exquisite collection that reflects world-class artistry and craftsmanship, our new showroom brings us closer to our customers and makes it easier than ever for them to celebrate life’s special moments with timeless elegance. We are confident that this showroom will be received with the same enthusiasm and trust that was given to our first showroom. We have charted an aggressive expansion plan for Canada, with work underway to launch our 3rd showroom in Ajax. More showroom openings are planned in Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal as well in the near future,” commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Ethical & responsible sourcing has been a key tenant of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ entire operations. With the exclusive usage of 100% traceable raw materials in their jewelry, the brand ensures strict compliance with international standards for transparent gold & diamond-sourcing set by globally recognized organizations such as LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) and World Gold Council. The principles of sustainability and responsibility are incorporated into its core business through practices such as zero tolerance on compliance to the rule of law, Anti-money Laundering (AML) & Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), usage of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) wood for packaging, LEED Gold certified offices and outlets.

“The launch of our 2nd showroom in Canada solidifies Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ stature as a truly global enterprise with an expansive outreach across boundaries. With 100% transparent business practice being a hallmark of our entire operations and our stringent commitment to ensuring ethical & responsible sourcing at all levels of our supply chain, we aspire to be a model organization in the global jewelry sector that safeguards the auspicious nature of jewelry”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment.

Additionally, Malabar Group has also established 716 micro learning centers across India to provide basic education to impoverished children and facilitate their transition into formal schooling. So far 32,049 children have been enrolled in these centers, where they receive one year of foundational education to help them return to or begin formal education. Children who graduate high school will receive support for higher studies on campuses across various states, with additional scholarships available to girls as part of the Group’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

The ‘Grandma Home’ is another project by Malabar Group, which provides free accommodation to needy and destitute women. Currently, homes have been set up in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to establish similar facilities in Kerala, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The ESG goals of Malabar Group are periodically strengthened to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $7.5 billion, the company currently ranks as the 5th largest jewelry retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of 402 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 25,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewelry, a retail concept offering trendy and lightweight jewelry that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

Also Read: Malabar Gold & Diamonds strengthens presence in the USA with the launch of its 6th showroom, in Atlanta, Georgia