Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) praises ITServe’s support for STEM education and professional development programs at Columbus chapter meeting

India Post News Service

“Information technology is essential to the modern workforce,” said Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio), during his keynote adders at ITServe Alliance Columbus Chapter’s Monthly meeting at Sonesta Columbus Downtown, Columbus, OH on May 28, 2025.

Sen. Husted, who was the chief guest at the event, while lauding the many initiatives and the mission of ITServe Alliance, said, “ITServe’s support for STEM education and professional development programs enhances companies’ abilities to succeed.” On his official website, it is posted that Sen. Jon Husted “met with ITServe’s Columbus chapter. ITServe is the largest association of IT services in the nation.”

Anju Vallabhaneni, President of ITServe Alliance said, “It is encouraging to see that the dedicated efforts of our ITServe PAC and CPAC teams over the past few years—along with the support of Monte—are now yielding visible results. We were honored to host Senator Jon Husted, the influential Republican leader filling the Senate seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance.”

Vallabhaneni, while expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the Sen. Husted, who serves on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Committee on Environment and Public Works, and the Special Committee on Aging, said, “We truly appreciate the time he spent with us and the valuable insights he shared. His perspectives on current affairs and the evolving role of IT and AI in the industry were both timely and thought-provoking.”

“ITServe Alliance, the largest association of IT companies with nearly 2,500 member companies from across the nation has been consistently working to protect the needs of its members,” said Siva Moopanar, President-Elect of ITServe. “To that end, ITServe Alliance has been consistently working with the Lawmakers on behalf of its members on Capitol Hill and with the US Administration.”

While urging the ITServe members to come and actively participate at the upcoming Capitol Hill Day, Sateesh Nagilla, Director of ITServe Alliance Policy Advocacy Committee (PAC) & Immigration said, “The Capitol Hill Day planned to be organized by ITServe Alliance in Washington, DC on June 11, 2025 offers us a unique and powerful way to advocate for policies and legislation that impact the small and medium size IT industries in the United States. We are encouraged by the overwhelming support from our members, who have expressed keen interest in being part of this critical event, where we have the opportunity to meet in person with US Representatives and Senators, including influential committee chairs and members, whose decisions impact our businesses.”

Capitol Hill Day is a vital part of ITServe Alliance, which was born out of the necessity to be the voice of IT companies in the United States, advocating for our rights, with the objective of educating lawmakers working toward meaningful changes that will benefit the IT industry and the larger society across the nation.

The fundamental pillars of ITServe PAC are: Education, Advocacy, and, Strategic Legal Initiatives. The Capitol Hill Day is part of the overall mission of ITServe Alliance in making the lawmakers and the larger American community aware about the need for favorable immigration programs to businesses by meeting, collaborating, and advocating with Congressmen and Senators to work together and help write and amend laws that are helpful to ITServe community.

Dr. Anil Makhuja, Dean’s Distinguished Professor of Finance until 2024, having served for ten years as Dean and John W. Berry, Sr. Chair in Business of the Max M. Fisher College of Business. Dr. Makhija shared his thoughts on Business Education for Tomorrow, an insightful session that the members can adapt to their businesses.

Phani Yenugu, Columbus Chapter President, thanked the guests, ITServe national leaders, Sponsors, and Chapter members, who were at the Monthly Meeting that was attended by dozens of ITServe members from the region. “Columbus monthly meeting was a grand success with great turnout,” Yenugu said. “Many thanks to the core team for their unwavering efforts. Special thanks to Anju Vallabhaneni, National President for the guidance and efforts to pull local businesses to the meeting.”

About ITServe Alliance: Founded in 2010, ITServe’s vision has been to empower local communities by creating, retaining, and fostering employment opportunities within the United States. ITServe has an active membership of 2,500 + members, and 24 Chapters established across the United States, who are small & medium-sized companies that create local employment and fulfill the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in America.

Together, the ITServe members have 175,000+ IT professionals employed throughout the U.S. and generate over $12 billion in revenue annually. ITServe and its member community are committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and actively contributing to local communities nationwide, particularly in the realm of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education.

For information on ITServe and its many noble initiatives, please visit: www.itserve.org

