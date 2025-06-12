UCLA launches landmark South Asian Heart Program with support from the Jivrajka Family Foundation

India Post News Service

LOS ANGELES: UCLA is proud to announce the official launch of the South Asian Heart Program–Jivrajka Initiative (SAHP-JI), a pioneering endeavor aimed at addressing the disproportionately high rates of cardiovascular disease within the South Asian community. The launch event, held at UCLA’s Luskin Conference Center, brought together more than 150 guests united by a shared commitment to improving heart health outcomes for this at-risk population, which faces up to four times the risk of heart disease compared to the general population.

Dr. Ravi Dave, Director of SAHP-JI and keynote speaker at the event, highlighted the program’s critical mission:

“The South Asian community faces unique cardiovascular challenges, and this initiative is essential to developing targeted, culturally-informed solutions. We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary support and look forward to building a healthier future for generations to come.”

The program’s establishment has been made possible through a transformative $2 million pledge from Drs. Jayashree and Vinod Jivrajka, through the Jivrajka Family Foundation.

“We founded the Jivrajka Family Foundation Chair to empower a dedicated faculty leader committed to enhancing the health of our community,” said Dr. Vinod Jivrajka. “It is profoundly fulfilling to see this vision come to fruition. We are energized by the growing momentum behind Dr. Dave’s work to improve heart health in the South Asian population.”

During the launch celebration, the Jivrajka family, joined by their grandchildren, participated in a ceremonial ribbon-tying—symbolizing the enduring partnership between UCLA Health and the South Asian community.

The event featured a stirring address by tennis icon and humanitarian Vijay Amritraj, who called on South Asians across the globe to take proactive steps toward heart health. In addition, pre recorded remarks from U.S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) and Ro Khanna (CA-17) emphasized the urgent national need for culturally specific healthcare programs like SAHP-JI.

Prominent UCLA leaders also lent their voices in support of the initiative, including Dr. Priscilla Hsue, Chief of Cardiology, and Dr. Eve Glazier, President of the UCLA Faculty Practice Group.

For more information or to support the South Asian Heart Program–Jivrajka Initiative