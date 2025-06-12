Americans4Hindus leads fund raiser for Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

SARATOGA, CA: On June 8th, 2025 Americans4Hindus, a Super PAC focused on empowering, uniting and elevating Hindu values and voice in American Politics, organized a Fund Raiser along with several Hindu and Pro Hindu leaders to reelect District Attorney Jeff Rosen as Santa Clara District Attorney in upcoming 2026 elections. Representatives from over 15 Hindu groups attended the event.

Dr. Romesh Japra, founder and chairman Americans4Hindus lauded the work done by DA Rosen and the strong advocacy he provided to support and protect Hindus in the county, state and national level.

DA Rosen during his remarks said that his values, priorities and goals are closely aligned with that of Hindu community and he stands steadfast in protecting them from hate crimes, Hindu phobia and attacks that target Hindus and Indians.

Also Read: Hindu Americans in support of Jeff Rosen

Jeff Rosen Fundraiser 1 of 6